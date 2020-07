Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities business center gym pool internet access cats allowed elevator garage parking on-site laundry 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments doorman google fiber guest parking lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

When you live at 1120 North LaSalle, you’ll never go wanting, as you’ll quickly find there is a surplus of entertainment and endless options for shopping and dining. The neighborhood is rich with possibilities, and the building is full of convenient features, which will quickly turn your next apartment into your favorite home.At 1120 North LaSalle, your favorite amenity will undoubtedly be the rooftop pool with double deck, for laying out and catching sunrays in style. Additionally, youђll have access to the buildingђs newly updated fitness room, and business center equipped with free Wi-Fi and printing. For convenience, you also have Zipcar on site for wheels when you need them, a management office that is open daily, and 24/7 front door staff.