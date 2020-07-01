All apartments in Chicago
1940 N. Lincoln
1940 N. Lincoln

1940 N Lincoln Ave · (773) 570-2790
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
“Up to 2 Months free rent” The offer can expire 8/1/2020.
Location

1940 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 days AGO

Studio

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit 209 · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit 208 · Avail. now

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1940 N. Lincoln.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bike storage
lobby
cats allowed
elevator
cc payments
internet access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
1940 North Lincoln has vintage charm with updated features and kitchens. You will love everything this building has to offer, along with all the amazing conveniences of the neighborhood. One of the best features is definitely the superb rooftop sundeck, which overlooks the city and lets you take in the beauty of the neighborhood without even needing to leave your front door. While inside, the building has a beautiful and updated vintage-style lobby, bicycle storage, a laundry facility, and even an onsite shoe repair shop and hair salon.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65
Move-in Fees: $250
Pets Allowed: cats
limit: 2
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1940 N. Lincoln have any available units?
1940 N. Lincoln has 14 units available starting at $1,065 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1940 N. Lincoln have?
Some of 1940 N. Lincoln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1940 N. Lincoln currently offering any rent specials?
1940 N. Lincoln is offering the following rent specials: “Up to 2 Months free rent” The offer can expire 8/1/2020.
Is 1940 N. Lincoln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1940 N. Lincoln is pet friendly.
Does 1940 N. Lincoln offer parking?
No, 1940 N. Lincoln does not offer parking.
Does 1940 N. Lincoln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1940 N. Lincoln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1940 N. Lincoln have a pool?
No, 1940 N. Lincoln does not have a pool.
Does 1940 N. Lincoln have accessible units?
No, 1940 N. Lincoln does not have accessible units.
Does 1940 N. Lincoln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1940 N. Lincoln does not have units with dishwashers.
