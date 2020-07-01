1940 N. Lincoln

Amenities
1940 North Lincoln has vintage charm with updated features and kitchens. You will love everything this building has to offer, along with all the amazing conveniences of the neighborhood. One of the best features is definitely the superb rooftop sundeck, which overlooks the city and lets you take in the beauty of the neighborhood without even needing to leave your front door. While inside, the building has a beautiful and updated vintage-style lobby, bicycle storage, a laundry facility, and even an onsite shoe repair shop and hair salon.