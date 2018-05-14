Rent Calculator
8218 GREEN PARROT RD
Last updated December 5 2019 at 5:56 AM
8218 GREEN PARROT RD
8218 Green Parrot Rd
·
No Longer Available
Location
8218 Green Parrot Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Baymeadows
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Spacious 2nd floor condo features split bedroom floor plan with large great room, screen balcony with storage closet and more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8218 GREEN PARROT RD have any available units?
8218 GREEN PARROT RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8218 GREEN PARROT RD have?
Some of 8218 GREEN PARROT RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8218 GREEN PARROT RD currently offering any rent specials?
8218 GREEN PARROT RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8218 GREEN PARROT RD pet-friendly?
No, 8218 GREEN PARROT RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 8218 GREEN PARROT RD offer parking?
No, 8218 GREEN PARROT RD does not offer parking.
Does 8218 GREEN PARROT RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8218 GREEN PARROT RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8218 GREEN PARROT RD have a pool?
Yes, 8218 GREEN PARROT RD has a pool.
Does 8218 GREEN PARROT RD have accessible units?
No, 8218 GREEN PARROT RD does not have accessible units.
Does 8218 GREEN PARROT RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8218 GREEN PARROT RD has units with dishwashers.
