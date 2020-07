Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance business center cc payments clubhouse trash valet

Receive a $400 credit on your rent when you move-in by May 31, 2020



Learn More About Our Community



Mandarin Bay Apartments is a luxury apartment community located in one of the most desireable neighborhoods in Jacksonville, FL. The immediate surrounding community features numerous restaurants and retail options within walking distance. The St. John's River is a popular destination for fishing, boating, and water skiing and is literally in our back yard. Downtown access to Jacksonville is only 15 miles to the north and we are located just 4 miles east of the Jacksonville Naval Complex. This community is in the process of a complete renovations. The interiors will have custom tile, new appliances and beautiful flooring. At the same time, many amenities are being upgraded and improved to provide one of the best living experiences in Jacksonville. This is a must see location.



Now you can take a LIVE tour of our community from the comfort of your own mobile device. Find out how by cli