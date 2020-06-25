All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7627 RAIN FOREST DR N
Last updated March 13 2020 at 5:37 PM

7627 RAIN FOREST DR N

7627 Rain Forest Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

7627 Rain Forest Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WHAT AN ADORABLE 2 BEDROOM HOUSE WITH CEILING FANS, SKYLIGHTS, A BEAUTIFUL BACK GARDEN, VERY LOW MAINTENANCE. HAS LARGE BUILT IN SHELVES. GARAGE SPACE IS CONVERTED INTO STORAGE. NO GARAGE. A MUST SEE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7627 RAIN FOREST DR N have any available units?
7627 RAIN FOREST DR N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7627 RAIN FOREST DR N have?
Some of 7627 RAIN FOREST DR N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7627 RAIN FOREST DR N currently offering any rent specials?
7627 RAIN FOREST DR N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7627 RAIN FOREST DR N pet-friendly?
No, 7627 RAIN FOREST DR N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7627 RAIN FOREST DR N offer parking?
Yes, 7627 RAIN FOREST DR N offers parking.
Does 7627 RAIN FOREST DR N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7627 RAIN FOREST DR N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7627 RAIN FOREST DR N have a pool?
No, 7627 RAIN FOREST DR N does not have a pool.
Does 7627 RAIN FOREST DR N have accessible units?
No, 7627 RAIN FOREST DR N does not have accessible units.
Does 7627 RAIN FOREST DR N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7627 RAIN FOREST DR N has units with dishwashers.
