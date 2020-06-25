Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7627 RAIN FOREST DR N
Last updated March 13 2020 at 5:37 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7627 RAIN FOREST DR N
7627 Rain Forest Drive North
·
No Longer Available
Location
7627 Rain Forest Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WHAT AN ADORABLE 2 BEDROOM HOUSE WITH CEILING FANS, SKYLIGHTS, A BEAUTIFUL BACK GARDEN, VERY LOW MAINTENANCE. HAS LARGE BUILT IN SHELVES. GARAGE SPACE IS CONVERTED INTO STORAGE. NO GARAGE. A MUST SEE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7627 RAIN FOREST DR N have any available units?
7627 RAIN FOREST DR N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7627 RAIN FOREST DR N have?
Some of 7627 RAIN FOREST DR N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7627 RAIN FOREST DR N currently offering any rent specials?
7627 RAIN FOREST DR N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7627 RAIN FOREST DR N pet-friendly?
No, 7627 RAIN FOREST DR N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7627 RAIN FOREST DR N offer parking?
Yes, 7627 RAIN FOREST DR N offers parking.
Does 7627 RAIN FOREST DR N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7627 RAIN FOREST DR N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7627 RAIN FOREST DR N have a pool?
No, 7627 RAIN FOREST DR N does not have a pool.
Does 7627 RAIN FOREST DR N have accessible units?
No, 7627 RAIN FOREST DR N does not have accessible units.
Does 7627 RAIN FOREST DR N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7627 RAIN FOREST DR N has units with dishwashers.
