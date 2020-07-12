/
arlington hills
126 Apartments for rent in Arlington Hills, Jacksonville, FL
4 Units Available
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
St. John's Forest offers an enhanced variety of apartment homes with distinctive one, two, and three bedroom floor plans minutes from beautiful beaches, Downtown Jacksonville, St. Johns Town Center, and The Jacksonville International Airport.
11 Units Available
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,170
998 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1291 sqft
Great location in Jacksonville, close to shopping and dining. Residents enjoy units with laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community features parking, pool, car wash area and business center.
1 Unit Available
7537 Brockhurst Dr
7537 Brockhurst Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
This home is currently being renovated by Dream America and will be be available for purchase or lease to own very soon. Apply today! With the Dream America Program, you can lease to own this home or others like this in Jacksonville metro.
1 Unit Available
2901 STONEHURST RD E
2901 Stonehurst Road East, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1232 sqft
Looking to rent a like new home.
1 Unit Available
3697 HARTSFIELD FOREST CIR
3697 Hartsfield Forest Circle, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1747 sqft
Another beautiful home brought to you by Jacksonville Property Management experts - Green River Property Management. Beautiful and conveniently located 2 Story 3BR/2Bath townhome with one car garage. Spacious family/dining room.
1 Unit Available
7322 TOWNSEND VILLAGE LN
7322 Townsend Village Ln, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1701 sqft
This 2-story newer construction home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and 2 car garage. The fenced backyard is great to relax in.
Results within 1 mile of Arlington Hills
21 Units Available
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$680
333 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1089 sqft
Find the Garden Style apartment you’ve been searching for at Townsend Apartments. We offer Studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Jacksonville, FL.
1 Unit Available
3566 Rogero Rd
3566 Rogero Road, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
3500 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath Fort Caroline Home Available! - Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath Fort Caroline home available! Home boasts an amazing 3500 square feet with easy to maintain tile through most of the home and fresh paint.
1 Unit Available
7920 Merrill Rd 1908
7920 Merrill Road, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1157 sqft
7920 Merrill Rd 1908 Available 07/17/20 3/2 Available at 7920 Merrill Rd #1908! - This spacious 3 bed 2 bath home within a gated community will not last long. (RLNE5805493)
1 Unit Available
1488 Landau Rd
1488 Landau Road, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1008 sqft
Kendall Pointe Gated Furnished Town Home - Fully Furnished Waterfront town home in Gated Kendall Pointe. Easy access to I-295/Southside Connector, Open downstairs floor plan with half bath. Beautiful kitchen with modern black appliances.
1 Unit Available
3474 Thornhill Dr.
3474 Thornhill Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1517 sqft
3/2 Brick Beauty - This home will not last long!! This adorable 3/2 in Arlington has been recently updated with new carpet to be placed in the bedrooms upon the current occupant vacating the home! This home has gorgeous new kitchen cabinets with SS
1 Unit Available
6743 Morgana Road North
6743 Morgana Road North, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1449 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
2526 Pine Summit Dr E A
2526 East Pine Summit Drive, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1360 sqft
Pine A - Property Id: 245048 Fully upgraded, beautiful finishes, excellent 3bed/2bath house. No Pets allowed. No smoking. The house also has an in law-suite (in separate section of the house) that is rented to another tenant.
1 Unit Available
2642 Salt Lake Drive
2642 Salt Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2297 sqft
Stunning New 4/2 - Welcome to this beautiful, two-story home located in Lakeside at Merrill. The outside of the house features stucco and a ledgestone front.
1 Unit Available
1528 Landau Road
1528 Landau Road, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1404 sqft
Desirable 2-story Town Home for Rent - This beautiful End Unit Town Home is available for rent. New Paint and Carpet! Spacious 2 story, 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Town Home with open floor plan. One car garage with additional unassigned parking.
1 Unit Available
2684 Caroline Hills Drive
2684 Caroline Hills Dr, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1840 sqft
AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 15. HOME IS OCCUPIEDBeautiful 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath.
1 Unit Available
3721 Rogero
3721 Rogero Road, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Clean home with spacious back yard - Take one step inside and you'll want to make this house your home! This stunning 3-bed, 1.
1 Unit Available
3724 RIVEREDGE DR
3724 Riveredge Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2068 sqft
Spacious home, updated kitchen, bay window, living room, dining room, family room, bonus room and upstairs loft/office, lots of closet space, large yard, split bedroom plan, two upstairs decks,2 lots off river.
Results within 5 miles of Arlington Hills
9 Units Available
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$775
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1320 sqft
A modern community with luxurious features including updated interior finishes, spacious floor plans and ample storage. On-site pool, green space and gym. This pet-friendly community is near area entertainment and parks.
11 Units Available
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$920
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
907 sqft
Situated in the Brookwood Forest neighborhood.1-2 bedroom apartments with spacious patios or balconies and swimming pool views. Leisure amenities include a strength and cardio center, clubhouse with free Wi-Fi and tennis courts.
19 Units Available
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,137
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,823
1440 sqft
Just off of SR10, near shopping and fitness centers. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters and in-unit laundry rooms. Lots of facilities, including a gym, media room, club house and pool.
8 Units Available
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$749
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
868 sqft
At La Palma apartments in Jacksonville, Florida, you will feel right at home. Enjoy modern amenities, a convenient location, and spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment floor plans.
5 Units Available
San Remo
843 Alderman Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$789
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1353 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at San Remo in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
28 Units Available
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$709
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$769
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
942 sqft
Located just south of Woods Avenue, these unique new apartments are pet-friendly and offer amenities like W/D hookups, patios and balconies, hardwood floors, dishwashers, and onsite parking.
