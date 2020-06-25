All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 18 2019 at 6:07 AM

757 KING ST

757 King Street · No Longer Available
Location

757 King Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
**AVAILABLE NOW**Nicely renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with beautiful hardwood floors throughout! This unit is located on the 2nd floor above a commercial retail building. There is a private secured entry way to this unit. This condo has a large living room/ dining room combination. Spacious kitchen with lots of storage space! Bedrooms are very spacious! This home has 2 full bathrooms. One has a large walk-in shower and the other has a tub/shower combo. Stackable washer/dryer included. Water/sewer is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 757 KING ST have any available units?
757 KING ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 757 KING ST have?
Some of 757 KING ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 757 KING ST currently offering any rent specials?
757 KING ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 757 KING ST pet-friendly?
No, 757 KING ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 757 KING ST offer parking?
Yes, 757 KING ST offers parking.
Does 757 KING ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 757 KING ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 757 KING ST have a pool?
No, 757 KING ST does not have a pool.
Does 757 KING ST have accessible units?
No, 757 KING ST does not have accessible units.
Does 757 KING ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 757 KING ST does not have units with dishwashers.
