All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like
Bentley Green Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
Bentley Green Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:55 AM

Bentley Green Apartments

8214 Princeton Square Blvd E · (904) 257-0469
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Royal Lakes
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8214 Princeton Square Blvd E, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Royal Lakes

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 11314 · Avail. Sep 9

$896

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Unit 21702 · Avail. Aug 20

$897

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Unit 11309 · Avail. now

$907

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 30602 · Avail. Sep 19

$966

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 818 sqft

Unit 31409 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,046

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 818 sqft

Unit 31401 · Avail. now

$1,046

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 818 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bentley Green Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
online portal
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
alarm system
basketball court
business center
community garden
courtyard
internet cafe
green community
roommate matching
24hr maintenance
bike storage
guest parking
hot tub
key fob access
media room
package receiving
sauna
yoga
Bentley Green Apartment Homes is located on Baymeadows Road near Southside Boulevard in sunny Jacksonville, Florida. Bentley Green offers 12 spacious floor plans including one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for rent. Interior features include designer cabinetry, brushed nickel lighting and hardware throughout, hardwood style flooring, and premium appliance packages. Our community offers impressive amenities that include four refreshing swimming pools with complimentary Wi-Fi; poolside grilling stations and picnic areas; tennis and sports courts; a 2,200-square-foot strength and cardio center, and more! Soak up lakefront views and quality resident service while you live moments away from The Avenues Mall and St. John's Town Center. Enjoy our premium Southside location providing easy access to Interstate-95, SR-9A, downtown Jacksonville, and scenic beaches. Stop by or schedule an appointment to tour Bentley Green Apartment Homes today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Unreserved carport: included in lease. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Bentley Green Apartments have any available units?
Bentley Green Apartments has 26 units available starting at $896 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does Bentley Green Apartments have?
Some of Bentley Green Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bentley Green Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Bentley Green Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bentley Green Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Bentley Green Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Bentley Green Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Bentley Green Apartments offers parking.
Does Bentley Green Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bentley Green Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bentley Green Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Bentley Green Apartments has a pool.
Does Bentley Green Apartments have accessible units?
No, Bentley Green Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Bentley Green Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bentley Green Apartments has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 BedroomsJacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Pet Friendly PlacesJacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwoodBaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwoodSecret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville UniversityUniversity of North FloridaFlorida State College at JacksonvilleCollege of Coastal Georgia