Bentley Green Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated in unit laundry Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill internet access online portal tennis court volleyball court cats allowed alarm system basketball court business center community garden courtyard internet cafe green community roommate matching 24hr maintenance bike storage guest parking hot tub key fob access media room package receiving sauna yoga

Bentley Green Apartment Homes is located on Baymeadows Road near Southside Boulevard in sunny Jacksonville, Florida. Bentley Green offers 12 spacious floor plans including one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for rent. Interior features include designer cabinetry, brushed nickel lighting and hardware throughout, hardwood style flooring, and premium appliance packages. Our community offers impressive amenities that include four refreshing swimming pools with complimentary Wi-Fi; poolside grilling stations and picnic areas; tennis and sports courts; a 2,200-square-foot strength and cardio center, and more! Soak up lakefront views and quality resident service while you live moments away from The Avenues Mall and St. John's Town Center. Enjoy our premium Southside location providing easy access to Interstate-95, SR-9A, downtown Jacksonville, and scenic beaches. Stop by or schedule an appointment to tour Bentley Green Apartment Homes today!