Bentley Green Apartments.

Amenities
Bentley Green Apartment Homes is located on Baymeadows Road near Southside Boulevard in sunny Jacksonville, Florida. Bentley Green offers 12 spacious floor plans including one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for rent. Interior features include designer cabinetry, brushed nickel lighting and hardware throughout, hardwood style flooring, and premium appliance packages. Our community offers impressive amenities that include four refreshing swimming pools with complimentary Wi-Fi; poolside grilling stations and picnic areas; tennis and sports courts; a 2,200-square-foot strength and cardio center, and more! Soak up lakefront views and quality resident service while you live moments away from The Avenues Mall and St. John's Town Center. Enjoy our premium Southside location providing easy access to Interstate-95, SR-9A, downtown Jacksonville, and scenic beaches. Stop by or schedule an appointment to tour Bentley Green Apartment Homes today!