720 LUNA ST
Last updated September 25 2019 at 11:11 PM
1 of 1
720 LUNA ST
720 Luna Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
720 Luna Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill
Amenities
w/d hookup
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 2/1 duplex with large fenced backyard, Tile throughout, carpet in the bedrooms. Washer/Dryer hookup, central air and heat. $795 per month, water included.Call now for an viewing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 720 LUNA ST have any available units?
720 LUNA ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 720 LUNA ST have?
Some of 720 LUNA ST's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 720 LUNA ST currently offering any rent specials?
720 LUNA ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 LUNA ST pet-friendly?
No, 720 LUNA ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 720 LUNA ST offer parking?
Yes, 720 LUNA ST offers parking.
Does 720 LUNA ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 LUNA ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 LUNA ST have a pool?
No, 720 LUNA ST does not have a pool.
Does 720 LUNA ST have accessible units?
No, 720 LUNA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 720 LUNA ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 720 LUNA ST does not have units with dishwashers.
