All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 720 LUNA ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
720 LUNA ST
Last updated September 25 2019 at 11:11 PM

720 LUNA ST

720 Luna Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

720 Luna Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 2/1 duplex with large fenced backyard, Tile throughout, carpet in the bedrooms. Washer/Dryer hookup, central air and heat. $795 per month, water included.Call now for an viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 LUNA ST have any available units?
720 LUNA ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 720 LUNA ST have?
Some of 720 LUNA ST's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 LUNA ST currently offering any rent specials?
720 LUNA ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 LUNA ST pet-friendly?
No, 720 LUNA ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 720 LUNA ST offer parking?
Yes, 720 LUNA ST offers parking.
Does 720 LUNA ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 LUNA ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 LUNA ST have a pool?
No, 720 LUNA ST does not have a pool.
Does 720 LUNA ST have accessible units?
No, 720 LUNA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 720 LUNA ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 720 LUNA ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia