Jacksonville, FL
5648 Bryner Drive
Last updated January 30 2020 at 10:15 PM

5648 Bryner Drive

5648 Bryner Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5648 Bryner Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Wesconnett

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
•2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms all on one floor
•Open floor plan
•Ceramic tile in living areas and carpet in bedrooms
•Split bedroom arrangement
•Pass thru kitchen counter
•Breakfast bar
•Screened patio
•Fenced backyard
•End unit

NOTE:
•Security deposit may vary
••Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5648 Bryner Drive have any available units?
5648 Bryner Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5648 Bryner Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5648 Bryner Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5648 Bryner Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5648 Bryner Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5648 Bryner Drive offer parking?
No, 5648 Bryner Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5648 Bryner Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5648 Bryner Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5648 Bryner Drive have a pool?
No, 5648 Bryner Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5648 Bryner Drive have accessible units?
No, 5648 Bryner Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5648 Bryner Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5648 Bryner Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5648 Bryner Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5648 Bryner Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

