SOBA APARTMENTS
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:38 AM

SOBA APARTMENTS

1444 Home Street · (904) 454-5022
Rent Special
UP TO TWO MONTHS FREE! *Call office for details.
Location

1444 Home Street, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Southside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 33 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 347 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 605 sqft

Unit 331 · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 648 sqft

Unit 444 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,435

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 326 · Avail. now

$1,665

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 958 sqft

Unit 307 · Avail. now

$1,665

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 996 sqft

Unit 236 · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 958 sqft

See 24+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from SOBA APARTMENTS.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
24hr concierge
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
internet access
trash valet
coffee bar
dog grooming area
game room
media room
smoke-free community
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Located in the Southbank district, within walking distance from San Marco Square, SoBA is positioned near highly desirable dining, shopping, and entertainment with direct access to Jacksonville's finest medical institutions, thriving art scene and bustling Central Business District. Choose from one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with open-concept floor plans and sophisticated finishes. Resident amenities feature a vibrant pool with semi-private cabanas, 24-hour fitness club, grand clubroom with co-working spaces; plus, as a pet-friendly community, SoBA offers a self-service dog grooming spa. Connect with a SoBA Leasing Professional to discuss availability and your preferred move-in date.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-14 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200 OAC
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: We do not permit American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive.
Parking Details: Controlled Access Parking Garage. Other. No assigned parking, first come first serve. Please call for complete parking information.
Storage Details: Pantries and Storage Closets in All Homes, Automated Package Concierge with 24-Hour Access, Covered Bike Storage Racks

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does SOBA APARTMENTS have any available units?
SOBA APARTMENTS has 35 units available starting at $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does SOBA APARTMENTS have?
Some of SOBA APARTMENTS's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is SOBA APARTMENTS currently offering any rent specials?
SOBA APARTMENTS is offering the following rent specials: UP TO TWO MONTHS FREE! *Call office for details.
Is SOBA APARTMENTS pet-friendly?
Yes, SOBA APARTMENTS is pet friendly.
Does SOBA APARTMENTS offer parking?
Yes, SOBA APARTMENTS offers parking.
Does SOBA APARTMENTS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, SOBA APARTMENTS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does SOBA APARTMENTS have a pool?
Yes, SOBA APARTMENTS has a pool.
Does SOBA APARTMENTS have accessible units?
No, SOBA APARTMENTS does not have accessible units.
Does SOBA APARTMENTS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, SOBA APARTMENTS has units with dishwashers.
