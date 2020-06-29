SOBA APARTMENTS

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse 24hr concierge fire pit 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub internet access trash valet coffee bar dog grooming area game room media room smoke-free community

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Located in the Southbank district, within walking distance from San Marco Square, SoBA is positioned near highly desirable dining, shopping, and entertainment with direct access to Jacksonville's finest medical institutions, thriving art scene and bustling Central Business District. Choose from one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with open-concept floor plans and sophisticated finishes. Resident amenities feature a vibrant pool with semi-private cabanas, 24-hour fitness club, grand clubroom with co-working spaces; plus, as a pet-friendly community, SoBA offers a self-service dog grooming spa. Connect with a SoBA Leasing Professional to discuss availability and your preferred move-in date.