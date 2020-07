Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system basketball court cc payments clubhouse dog park e-payments green community internet access

Find the Garden Style apartment you’ve been searching for at Townsend Apartments. We offer Studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Jacksonville, FL. Close to retailers, grocers, and more, this is the ideal community for living your life in Fairway Forest Jacksonville. You will love the amenities available to you at Townsend Apartments. Our community is designed to help make your life easier. Enjoy our sparkling pool and a Pool, as well as a convenient location. Keeping you connected, keeping you engaged – that’s Townsend Apartments. Reserve your space today. Give us a call, we’ll be happy to help you find a home in our community.