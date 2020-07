Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse e-payments fire pit hot tub internet access media room package receiving

Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Dreaming of the picture perfect home in Jacksonville, Florida? Well look no further because the Place at Capper Landing will fulfill all of your desires. In addition to great shopping and fine dining experiences our community is the closest property to Florida State College at Jacksonville. Our community will show you how important the right setting can be in enjoying the classic moments in life.