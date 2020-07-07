All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated January 31 2020 at 5:07 PM

4245 Camellia Circle West

4245 Camellia Circle West · No Longer Available
Location

4245 Camellia Circle West, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Englewood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available 12/20/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4245 Camellia Circle West have any available units?
4245 Camellia Circle West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4245 Camellia Circle West currently offering any rent specials?
4245 Camellia Circle West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4245 Camellia Circle West pet-friendly?
Yes, 4245 Camellia Circle West is pet friendly.
Does 4245 Camellia Circle West offer parking?
No, 4245 Camellia Circle West does not offer parking.
Does 4245 Camellia Circle West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4245 Camellia Circle West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4245 Camellia Circle West have a pool?
No, 4245 Camellia Circle West does not have a pool.
Does 4245 Camellia Circle West have accessible units?
No, 4245 Camellia Circle West does not have accessible units.
Does 4245 Camellia Circle West have units with dishwashers?
No, 4245 Camellia Circle West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4245 Camellia Circle West have units with air conditioning?
No, 4245 Camellia Circle West does not have units with air conditioning.

How much should you be paying for rent?

