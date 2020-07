Amenities

At Cape House, we offer one, two, or three bedroom Jacksonville apartments with attractive features and amenities. Treat yourself to gorgeous homes featuring 9-foot ceilings with luxury crown molding, enormous oval garden tubs, washer and dryer sets, and a patio or balcony with outside storage and detached garages. Gourmet kitchens come with a breakfast room or bar, large pantry, microwave, and optional island. There are many attractions near our apartments in Jacksonville, including restaurants, markets, parks, and beaches. We also offer many communal amenities at Cape House, like resort style pool with a sundeck and lakeview lounge seating, tennis and basketball courts, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a business center with an internet cafe, and a car wash station. Tour one of our apartments today!