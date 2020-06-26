Rent Calculator
Jacksonville, FL
4218 HEYWOOD ST
Last updated September 18 2019 at 11:20 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4218 HEYWOOD ST
4218 Heywood Street
·
No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location
4218 Heywood Street, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Lakewood
Amenities
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
property sits back in a quiet wooded area with about six or seven single family homes.home is on well water and septic.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4218 HEYWOOD ST have any available units?
4218 HEYWOOD ST doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 4218 HEYWOOD ST currently offering any rent specials?
4218 HEYWOOD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4218 HEYWOOD ST pet-friendly?
No, 4218 HEYWOOD ST is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 4218 HEYWOOD ST offer parking?
Yes, 4218 HEYWOOD ST offers parking.
Does 4218 HEYWOOD ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4218 HEYWOOD ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4218 HEYWOOD ST have a pool?
No, 4218 HEYWOOD ST does not have a pool.
Does 4218 HEYWOOD ST have accessible units?
No, 4218 HEYWOOD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4218 HEYWOOD ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 4218 HEYWOOD ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4218 HEYWOOD ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 4218 HEYWOOD ST does not have units with air conditioning.
