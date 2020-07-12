/
250 Apartments for rent in Lakewood, Jacksonville, FL
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated May 15 at 08:15pm
9 Units Available
Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,055
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1000 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Come home to Jacksonvilles best kept secret Lakewood Village Apartments.
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1534 Peachtree Circle South
1534 Peachtree Circle South, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1799 sqft
Rare Find Available! Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bath in Miramar Central Location! - Spectacular 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Miramar area.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1624 ORLANDO CIR S
1624 Orlando Circle South, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
933 sqft
Remodeled Kitchen With Newer Appliances And Cabinets - Upgraded Electricity - Combination Living Room & Dining Room - Refinished Hardwood Floors - Non-Functional Fireplace - Ch&A - Washer / Dryer Hookup - Enclosed Front Porch - Fenced Back Yard - 1
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
6160 FORDHAM CIR E
6160 Fordham Circle East, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1360 sqft
This 3/2 on quiet street close to downtown and shopping. Tile and hardwood floors throughout house. Large back yard in a central location
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
5428 Stanford Road - 1
5428 Stanford Road, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2328 sqft
Available May 18, 2020. Beautifully appointed furnished corporate Lakewood townhome rental overlooks water and wooded preserve. Available for short term or long term rental.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
5645 NETTIE RD
5645 Nettie Road, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1220 sqft
Cute, remodeled 3/1 with open concept living/dining and great kitchen! Location is ideal with close proximity to I-95 and only a 10 minute drive to downtown Jax. Don't miss this opportunity -pets will be considered.
Results within 1 mile of Lakewood
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated August 17 at 12:00am
Contact for Availability
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,009
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1370 sqft
Plantation Apartment Homes are conveniently located in Southside's San Jose area. Close to businesses, shopping, medical facilities & entertainment. Our quiet community with lush courtyards provides the comfort & charm you will be proud to call home.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
4 Units Available
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$840
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom apartments near I-95. Select units include washer/dryer and dishwasher; all include spacious closets, kitchen appliances, and air conditioning. Community features fitness center, laundry facility, pet park, and swimming pool.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3919 Bell Tower Drive #1
3919 Bell Tower Drive, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
845 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath in The Colony of San Jose! - 3919 Bell Tower Dr.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2230 THOMAS CT
2230 Thomas Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1254 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex conveniently located on the south side of Jacksonville, close to everything 3.5 miles to downtown, less than 2 miles to San Marco. shopping, and schools.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3900 MISSION DR
3900 Mission Drive, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
845 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath 2nd floor condo located in Colony at San Jose. Large living/dining combo with laminate flooring, kitchen has tile, and whit appliances. Bathroom has travertine tile. Large tiled lanai to relax on and enjoy your evenings.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
6552 LA MIRADA DR
6552 La Mirada Drive East, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
970 sqft
This condo features a living/dining room combination with new quality laminate floors in all rooms and extensive windows and doors opening out onto a spacious covered screened porch with tiled floors and view of a large nicely landscaped courtyard.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3866 CAMPENERO CT
3866 Campenero Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1430 sqft
BEAUTIFUL renovated 3/2 condo on second floor in gated community. Tile floors in kitchen, entry, living room, dining room and hall.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
2220 Thomas Court - 1
2220 Thomas Court, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1254 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2220 Thomas Court - 1 in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
706 Alhambra Drive North
706 Alhambra Drive North, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2693 sqft
Large 2-story San Marco home with 4 Bedrooms and 3.5 Bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances (range requires induction pots/pans). Tile floors and carpet in two bedrooms. 2 car garage. Fully fenced in backyard. Gas fireplace.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
7034 Ponce De Leon Dr - 3A
7034 Ponce De Leon Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
Come check out this 1st floor 3 bed / 1.5 bath apartment at the popular San Jose apartments. Unit has been updated. Great floorpan. Galley style kitchen with washer/dryer hookups(stackable only). Parking - 1 assigned carport space with storage room.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2317 SEGOVIA AVE
2317 Segovia Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,050
3687 sqft
This fantastic brick home is in the very desirable neighborhood of San Jose Forest. With over 3,680 square feet of living space the home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and 2 half baths.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
5009 RIVER BEND DR
5009 River Bend Dr, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2762 sqft
Meticulous 3 story townhome in desirable Old San Jose on the River. First floor with office, shaft for future elevator and bedroom w/full bath. 2nd floor Kitchen with granite, custom cabinetry and SS appliances opens to great room and dining area.
1 of 9
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
3875 Mission Dr. #4
3875 Mission Drive, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1145 sqft
- 3875 Mission Dr. #4 Base Rent..................................$810.00 Electric....................................$ Jea Water/Sewer...........................$ 27.00 Garbage....................................$ 13.00 Total Rent..................
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 07:35pm
1 Unit Available
7200 Powers Avenue
7200 Powers Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$880
1137 sqft
Pointe sienna's remodeled apartment homes boast four spacious floor plans featuring generous master bedrooms, abundant walk-in closets and private balconies or patio areas.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3621 ROSEMARY ST
3621 Rosemary Street, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
700 sqft
This rental is located in a quiet, sought-after San Marco community, within walking distance to Hendricks Elementary (A-School Grade). Granite countertops, tile flooring, and updated bath.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
1618 Inwood Terrace
1618 Inwood Terrace, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1584 sqft
Unique 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a new eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, custom backsplash, new stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, and inside laundry room. Kitchen leads to a covered porch & fenced in backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Lakewood
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
18 Units Available
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1197 sqft
Sparkling swimming pool, lush courtyard and media room for tenants of this elegant pet-friendly community. Units have a patio or balcony, fireplaces, walk-in closets and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1674 sqft
Waterfront community of one- and two-bedroom apartments near I-95 with an outdoor swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Covered parking garage included in rent. All units feature granite counters, in-unit laundry facilities and a dishwasher.
