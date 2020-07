Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access cats allowed bbq/grill e-payments green community online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Elements of Belle Rive Apartments are at the center of it all in Jacksonville, but you will feel as if you are comfortably nestled within our peaceful, waterside community. With three spacious, well-appointed floorplans, we are sure you will find a home that truly fits your lifestyle. Additionally, all of our buildings are now smoke-free for the benefit of you and your family. Your pets are not only welcome at Elements of Belle Rive, they are considered family here! Living here is much more than living in an apartment community...it's a way of life. Elements of Belle Rive - modern elegance at its best!