All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3923 COASTAL COVE CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3923 COASTAL COVE CIR
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM

3923 COASTAL COVE CIR

3923 Coastal Cove Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3923 Coastal Cove Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Sans Pareil

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ice maker
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Breathtaking, 2-year old home in sought-after Coastal Cove. From the instant you walk into this two-story home, you know you have found the PERFECT house. Sleek kitchen with quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Spacious family room with wood-look tile floors; covered patio overlooks meticulously maintained backyard; large landing is perfect for home office or gamers! Oversized owner's suite with double walk-in closets, separate garden tub and shower, and double sinks with quartz counter tops. Fenced backyard, inside laundry, double garage with opener. Irrigation system for easy lawn maintenance. This home is available for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3923 COASTAL COVE CIR have any available units?
3923 COASTAL COVE CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3923 COASTAL COVE CIR have?
Some of 3923 COASTAL COVE CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3923 COASTAL COVE CIR currently offering any rent specials?
3923 COASTAL COVE CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3923 COASTAL COVE CIR pet-friendly?
No, 3923 COASTAL COVE CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3923 COASTAL COVE CIR offer parking?
Yes, 3923 COASTAL COVE CIR offers parking.
Does 3923 COASTAL COVE CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3923 COASTAL COVE CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3923 COASTAL COVE CIR have a pool?
No, 3923 COASTAL COVE CIR does not have a pool.
Does 3923 COASTAL COVE CIR have accessible units?
No, 3923 COASTAL COVE CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 3923 COASTAL COVE CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3923 COASTAL COVE CIR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia