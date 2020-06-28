3923 COASTAL COVE CIR

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets ice maker

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Breathtaking, 2-year old home in sought-after Coastal Cove. From the instant you walk into this two-story home, you know you have found the PERFECT house. Sleek kitchen with quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Spacious family room with wood-look tile floors; covered patio overlooks meticulously maintained backyard; large landing is perfect for home office or gamers! Oversized owner's suite with double walk-in closets, separate garden tub and shower, and double sinks with quartz counter tops. Fenced backyard, inside laundry, double garage with opener. Irrigation system for easy lawn maintenance. This home is available for immediate occupancy.