The Point at Town Center

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub extra storage oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access online portal package receiving trash valet yoga courtyard fire pit

Offering studios, one, and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of the citys Town Center, our pristine premises welcome you to a world of comfort and convenience. Modern interiors, spacious recreational areas, and a premium address are ready to welcome you home. Pets allowed! Modern apartments? Check. No matter which floor plan you choose to go with, you get to make use of an extensive amenity package. Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.