325 W 60th St
325 W 60th St

325 60th St W · No Longer Available
Location

325 60th St W, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Tallulah-North Shore

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
air conditioning
Renovated 2 Bedroom Near Trout River - This wonderful 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is located just south of the Trout River near North Pearl. Quiet neighborhood close to downtown.

Features:
- Private Driveway
- Washer & Dryer Connections
- Central HVAC
- Private Yard
- Florida Room
- 24 Hour Maintenance

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

(RLNE4667855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 325 W 60th St have any available units?
325 W 60th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 W 60th St have?
Some of 325 W 60th St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 W 60th St currently offering any rent specials?
325 W 60th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 W 60th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 325 W 60th St is pet friendly.
Does 325 W 60th St offer parking?
No, 325 W 60th St does not offer parking.
Does 325 W 60th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 W 60th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 W 60th St have a pool?
No, 325 W 60th St does not have a pool.
Does 325 W 60th St have accessible units?
No, 325 W 60th St does not have accessible units.
Does 325 W 60th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 W 60th St does not have units with dishwashers.
