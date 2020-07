Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated w/d hookup bathtub carpet ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court business center clubhouse internet cafe dog park fire pit 24hr gym playground pool internet access package receiving cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments dog grooming area e-payments online portal putting green tennis court

The Fountains at Deerwood offers unparalleled townhome living at our premier location on Southside Boulevard with easy access to the Deerwood Corporate Park and the upscale shops and restaurant at St. Johns Town Center Mall. Our property has undergone a multi-million dollar renovation and you’ll love our new clubhouse and wi-fi cafe and our expanded state-of-the art fitness center. Outside, enjoy a splash in our two pools, challenge your neighbor to a game of Bocce or simply enjoy the cabanas on our sundeck or the cozy firepit. Our newly upgraded Deerwood apartments in Jacksonville, FL will surprise you with their fresh and clean finishes and amazing views of our private lake with spectacular fountains. Schedule your tour today to discover how The Fountains at Deerwood is Simply Apartment Living at its Best.