Grove at Deerwood
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

Grove at Deerwood

Open Now until 6pm
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W · (904) 875-5181
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8231 Princeton Square Blvd W, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Royal Lakes

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 116 · Avail. Aug 15

$929

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 315 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,059

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Grove at Deerwood.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
tennis court
volleyball court
dogs allowed
cats allowed
on-site laundry
parking
pet friendly
Escape to Tranquil Lakeside living at The Grove at Deerwood (formerly Princeton Square) Apartments located in Southside Jacksonville Florida central to I-95 and Baymeadows. Your Jacksonville apartment home is surrounded by lush landscaping, 2 Resort Style Pools with Sundeck and Lighted Tennis courts...something for everyone in your family to enjoy. Inside your Jacksonville apartment home you will indulge in large floor plans with spacious kitchens, HUGE walk in closets and private patio /balcony. The Grove at Deerwood is just minutes to Jacksonville dining, retail shopping including The Avenues Mall and St. Johns Town Center, and area colleges such as Florida State College, University of North Florida, Jacksonville University and Florida Coastal School of Law. The premier apartment community is a short commute to Jacksonville Beach, Atlantic Beach and St. Augustine.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 (first applicant), $25 per additional applicant
Deposit: $199 (1 bedroom), $299 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Grove at Deerwood have any available units?
Grove at Deerwood has 2 units available starting at $929 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does Grove at Deerwood have?
Some of Grove at Deerwood's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Grove at Deerwood currently offering any rent specials?
Grove at Deerwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Grove at Deerwood pet-friendly?
Yes, Grove at Deerwood is pet friendly.
Does Grove at Deerwood offer parking?
Yes, Grove at Deerwood offers parking.
Does Grove at Deerwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, Grove at Deerwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Grove at Deerwood have a pool?
Yes, Grove at Deerwood has a pool.
Does Grove at Deerwood have accessible units?
No, Grove at Deerwood does not have accessible units.
Does Grove at Deerwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Grove at Deerwood has units with dishwashers.

