Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel bathtub carpet hardwood floors oven Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance hot tub internet access package receiving tennis court volleyball court dogs allowed cats allowed on-site laundry parking pet friendly

Escape to Tranquil Lakeside living at The Grove at Deerwood (formerly Princeton Square) Apartments located in Southside Jacksonville Florida central to I-95 and Baymeadows. Your Jacksonville apartment home is surrounded by lush landscaping, 2 Resort Style Pools with Sundeck and Lighted Tennis courts...something for everyone in your family to enjoy. Inside your Jacksonville apartment home you will indulge in large floor plans with spacious kitchens, HUGE walk in closets and private patio /balcony. The Grove at Deerwood is just minutes to Jacksonville dining, retail shopping including The Avenues Mall and St. Johns Town Center, and area colleges such as Florida State College, University of North Florida, Jacksonville University and Florida Coastal School of Law. The premier apartment community is a short commute to Jacksonville Beach, Atlantic Beach and St. Augustine.