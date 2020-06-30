2233 ERNEST ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Cute & cozy cottage in Riverside with Brand new Windows/Screens, New Tille Shower Enclosure, Just-Refinished Bathtub, Office/Closet room, Fresh Paint Inside & Out, Central Heat & Air, 1 Off-Street Parking Space, Ceiling Fans and a Common Laundry Room w/Coin-Op Washer & Free Dryer, Breakfast Counter, Walking distance to 5-Points, Stockton Corridor, King St, Brewery District, and more. Very convenient to downtown. Carpet in BR & LR, vinyl floors in Bath & Kitchen. Range & Refrigerator provided. Water included in rent.