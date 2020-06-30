All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2233 ERNEST ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2233 ERNEST ST
Last updated March 23 2020 at 6:12 PM

2233 ERNEST ST

2233 Ernest Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2233 Ernest Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Cute & cozy cottage in Riverside with Brand new Windows/Screens, New Tille Shower Enclosure, Just-Refinished Bathtub, Office/Closet room, Fresh Paint Inside & Out, Central Heat & Air, 1 Off-Street Parking Space, Ceiling Fans and a Common Laundry Room w/Coin-Op Washer & Free Dryer, Breakfast Counter, Walking distance to 5-Points, Stockton Corridor, King St, Brewery District, and more. Very convenient to downtown. Carpet in BR & LR, vinyl floors in Bath & Kitchen. Range & Refrigerator provided. Water included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2233 ERNEST ST have any available units?
2233 ERNEST ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2233 ERNEST ST have?
Some of 2233 ERNEST ST's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2233 ERNEST ST currently offering any rent specials?
2233 ERNEST ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2233 ERNEST ST pet-friendly?
No, 2233 ERNEST ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2233 ERNEST ST offer parking?
Yes, 2233 ERNEST ST offers parking.
Does 2233 ERNEST ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2233 ERNEST ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2233 ERNEST ST have a pool?
No, 2233 ERNEST ST does not have a pool.
Does 2233 ERNEST ST have accessible units?
No, 2233 ERNEST ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2233 ERNEST ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2233 ERNEST ST does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia