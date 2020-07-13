All apartments in Jacksonville
Brooklyn Riverside
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:40 PM

Brooklyn Riverside

Open Now until 6pm
100 Magnolia St · (469) 208-9610
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
1 Month Free! Self-guided and In-person tours now available by appointment only! *Terms and conditions apply. Pricing and specials can change at any time without notice.
Location

100 Magnolia St, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Brooklyn

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6-6208 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 664 sqft

Unit 5-5111 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,160

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 664 sqft

Unit 7-7102 · Avail. now

$1,204

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 718 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-3215 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 968 sqft

Unit 2-2108 · Avail. now

$1,330

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 968 sqft

Unit 3-3210 · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brooklyn Riverside.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
trash valet
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bike storage
business center
cc payments
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
game room
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
The Brooklyn Riverside is the newest standard of apartment living in the Historic Jacksonville-Florida and Riverside area. Located in the heart of vibrant Jacksonville, the close proximity to I-95 allows easy access to shopping, entertainment, activities and much more! Take a stroll around Riverside Park, grab a quick bite at Black Sheep, or browse the shops downtown. Enjoy the views of the Jacksonville skyline from your window. This superior location just makes these apartments the perfect home for all lifestyles!

We offer spacious floor plans with modern amenity packages that will exceed your expectations! Choose from a wide selection of one and two bedroom apartment homes that all feature granite and quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit washer/dryers. Take pleasure in a variety of community amenities which include a modern pool with aqua ducts, gas grilling station, and a clubhouse with full-service kitchens and TVs.

Be the first to experience The Brooklyn

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7 months, 8 months, 9 months, 10 months, 11 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $100 - $400 Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash $25, Pest Control $5, $40 water set up fee one time amenity fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: 0
fee: 400
limit: 2
rent: 20
restrictions: Unless used as an assistance animal, restricted dog breeds are not allowed. Restricted breeds include the following: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Wolf Hybrid, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, and St. Bernard and all "mixes" of the above breeds. Snakes, spiders, ferrets and iguanas are not allowed due to liability reasons. The following non-traditional pets are allowed: turtles, non-poisonous frogs, domestic hamsters, hermit crabs, gerbils, small domesticated birds, and domestic fish. Fees for these non-traditional acceptable pets may vary if applicable.
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Small storage room $45, large storage room $75

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brooklyn Riverside have any available units?
Brooklyn Riverside has 14 units available starting at $1,155 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does Brooklyn Riverside have?
Some of Brooklyn Riverside's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brooklyn Riverside currently offering any rent specials?
Brooklyn Riverside is offering the following rent specials: 1 Month Free! Self-guided and In-person tours now available by appointment only! *Terms and conditions apply. Pricing and specials can change at any time without notice.
Is Brooklyn Riverside pet-friendly?
Yes, Brooklyn Riverside is pet friendly.
Does Brooklyn Riverside offer parking?
Yes, Brooklyn Riverside offers parking.
Does Brooklyn Riverside have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Brooklyn Riverside offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Brooklyn Riverside have a pool?
Yes, Brooklyn Riverside has a pool.
Does Brooklyn Riverside have accessible units?
Yes, Brooklyn Riverside has accessible units.
Does Brooklyn Riverside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brooklyn Riverside has units with dishwashers.
