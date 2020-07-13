Brooklyn Riverside

Lease Length: 7 months, 8 months, 9 months, 10 months, 11 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $100 - $400 Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash $25, Pest Control $5, $40 water set up fee one time amenity fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: 0
fee: 400
limit: 2
rent: 20
restrictions: Unless used as an assistance animal, restricted dog breeds are not allowed. Restricted breeds include the following: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Wolf Hybrid, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, and St. Bernard and all "mixes" of the above breeds. Snakes, spiders, ferrets and iguanas are not allowed due to liability reasons. The following non-traditional pets are allowed: turtles, non-poisonous frogs, domestic hamsters, hermit crabs, gerbils, small domesticated birds, and domestic fish. Fees for these non-traditional acceptable pets may vary if applicable.
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Small storage room $45, large storage room $75