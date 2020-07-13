Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage trash valet accessible elevator on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage business center cc payments coffee bar conference room courtyard e-payments game room internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving smoke-free community

The Brooklyn Riverside is the newest standard of apartment living in the Historic Jacksonville-Florida and Riverside area. Located in the heart of vibrant Jacksonville, the close proximity to I-95 allows easy access to shopping, entertainment, activities and much more! Take a stroll around Riverside Park, grab a quick bite at Black Sheep, or browse the shops downtown. Enjoy the views of the Jacksonville skyline from your window. This superior location just makes these apartments the perfect home for all lifestyles!



We offer spacious floor plans with modern amenity packages that will exceed your expectations! Choose from a wide selection of one and two bedroom apartment homes that all feature granite and quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit washer/dryers. Take pleasure in a variety of community amenities which include a modern pool with aqua ducts, gas grilling station, and a clubhouse with full-service kitchens and TVs.



Be the first to experience The Brooklyn