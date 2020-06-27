Rent Calculator
Home
Jacksonville, FL
1732 NALDO AVE
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:31 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1732 NALDO AVE
1732 Naldo Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
1732 Naldo Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32207
San Marco
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
Great location. Shoppes, restaurants, medical center, business venues nearby. Ground floor unit. Hardwood floors, 2bedroom 1 bath unit. Washer and dryer included, gas stove/oven. No pets please.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1732 NALDO AVE have any available units?
1732 NALDO AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1732 NALDO AVE have?
Some of 1732 NALDO AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1732 NALDO AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1732 NALDO AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1732 NALDO AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1732 NALDO AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1732 NALDO AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1732 NALDO AVE offers parking.
Does 1732 NALDO AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1732 NALDO AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1732 NALDO AVE have a pool?
No, 1732 NALDO AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1732 NALDO AVE have accessible units?
No, 1732 NALDO AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1732 NALDO AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1732 NALDO AVE has units with dishwashers.
