/
/
/
san marco
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:03 PM
278 Apartments for rent in San Marco, Jacksonville, FL
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
283 Units Available
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd., Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1484 sqft
Although newly built, it feels like we've always been here. We shop, sip and stroll through historic San Marco. We love our vibrant, urban lifestyles, our neighborhood parks and local businesses.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1930 THACKER AVE
1930 Thacker Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
971 sqft
Complete remodeled rental in San Marco. Great public school and shopping within walking distance. 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom Apprx 1,200sf Central Heat and Air, along with Wash/Dryer connection.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1046 RIVIERA ST
1046 Riviera Street, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1650 sqft
SAN MARCO 1ST FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT. From San Marco Square, north on San Marco Blvd, right on Riviera to brick duplex & sign.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1641 LARUE AVE
1641 Larue Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
SAN MARCO (32207) - Upstairs Unit - Combination Living Room & Dining Room - Hardwood Floors - gas water heater - gas heating - AC - Laundry on Premises - Off Street Parking for 1 Vehicle
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2375 JERUSALEM ST
2375 Jerusalem Street, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,499
1760 sqft
This 4 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us today to set up your showing! In
Results within 1 mile of San Marco
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
37 Units Available
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
30 Units Available
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,487
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,325
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1025 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
3 Units Available
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,463
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Center of It All. Downtown Jacksonville has re-emerged into the city’s most desirable and exclusive neighborhood, offering an energy and lifestyle like no other area in the city.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
4 Units Available
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$840
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom apartments near I-95. Select units include washer/dryer and dishwasher; all include spacious closets, kitchen appliances, and air conditioning. Community features fitness center, laundry facility, pet park, and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
$
23 Units Available
The Strand
1401 Riverplace Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,080
651 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1263 sqft
Luxurious high-rise community with unsurpassed views. Situated along the Riverwalk in downtown Jacksonville. Lifestyle enhancements include 24-hour concierge, pool, hot tub and gym. EverBank Field is a brief water taxi ride away.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
400 E Bay St #608
400 East Bay Street, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1578 sqft
The Plaza Riverfront Downtown Condo Furnished - A unique opportunity for a fully furnished unit in downtown Jacksonville.
1 of 110
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
424 E Bay St
424 East Bay Street, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2300 sqft
Upscale Resort Style Living on the St. Johns River - Enjoy upscale resort style living on the St. Johns River. This fully furnished 2 bedroom + den, 2.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2441 SPRING PARK RD
2441 Spring Park Road, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
SOUTHSIDE/SPRING PARK 1st FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT 60 UNIT BUILDING. 2 bedroom, 2 bath, central heat and air, kitchen (R,R)), balcony, off street parking, laundry room on premises, owner may consider pets with NRPF, approximately 850 sq.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2445 SPRING PARK RD
2445 Spring Park Road, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$695
650 sqft
8 Bedrooms
Ask
SOUTHSIDE/SPRING PARK 1st FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT. UNIT 5. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, central heat and air, kitchen (R,R)), balcony, off street parking, laundry room on premises, owner may consider pets with NRPF, approximately 600 sq.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
925 PHILLIPS ST
925 Phillips Street, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This great 1 BDRM 1 Bath unit is conveniently located in the chic, sought after San Marco community. Super location is right near the hospitals, Ronald McDonald House, great restaurants and the parks are in walking distance from this area.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1478 RIVERPLACE BLVD
1478 Riverplace Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1298 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful condo sits in the heart of San Marco, in the much desired San Marco Place Condominiums. The spacious balcony overlooks the pool, and clubhouse area.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1624 ORLANDO CIR S
1624 Orlando Circle South, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
933 sqft
Remodeled Kitchen With Newer Appliances And Cabinets - Upgraded Electricity - Combination Living Room & Dining Room - Refinished Hardwood Floors - Non-Functional Fireplace - Ch&A - Washer / Dryer Hookup - Enclosed Front Porch - Fenced Back Yard - 1
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1530 PALM AVE
1530 Palm Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
766 sqft
San Marco(The Alexandria Building) On the River with a Dock-Beautiful Downstairs 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo-Separate Living/Dining Rooms-Den with french Doors & Closet-Hardwood/Carpet-CH&A Washer/Dryer-well equipped Kitchen-Porch-Community Pool-Off
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
706 Alhambra Drive North
706 Alhambra Drive North, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2693 sqft
Large 2-story San Marco home with 4 Bedrooms and 3.5 Bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances (range requires induction pots/pans). Tile floors and carpet in two bedrooms. 2 car garage. Fully fenced in backyard. Gas fireplace.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3325 CLAREMONT RD
3325 Claremont Road, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1090 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home in St Nicholas/Separate Living and Dining Room/Eat in Kitchen/Hardwood flooring/Tile Flooring-CH&A-Washer Dryer Hookup/Large fence in Yard-Off Street Parking NO PETS
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
345 East Bay Street - 1
345 E Bay St, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$5,073
3044 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 345 East Bay Street - 1 in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
721 OLD HICKORY RD
721 Old Hickory Road, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1975 sqft
INCREDIBLE RIVERFRONT LOCATION!!! STUNNING VIEW OF CITY SKYLINE, DIRECTLY ACROSS FROM EVERBANK STADIUM. THIS IS POSSIBLY THE FINEST RIVERFRONT LOCATION AVAILABLE IN JAX!!! KITCHEN, BATHROOMS, FLOORS, PLUMBING, ELECTRICAL ALL UPDATED!
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3121 BELDEN ST
3121 Belden Street, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
This is a remodeled 2 bed 1 bath with beautiful tile throughout. Carport in the back, New kitchen and upgraded windows. This property does not have washer and dryer connections.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3621 ROSEMARY ST
3621 Rosemary Street, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
700 sqft
This rental is located in a quiet, sought-after San Marco community, within walking distance to Hendricks Elementary (A-School Grade). Granite countertops, tile flooring, and updated bath.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL