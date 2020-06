Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This Three bedroom two bath home is available now and won't last long. Formal living room, dining room and large family room with fireplace. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar and breakfast nook. Master suite has walk in closet and includes garden tub with separate shower. All of the bedrooms are spacious and have plenty of closet space. Private backyard. Highly desirable neighborhood within easy drive to the beaches.