east arlington
Last updated July 12 2020 at 2:25 PM
202 Apartments for rent in East Arlington, Jacksonville, FL
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
19 Units Available
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,137
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,823
1440 sqft
Just off of SR10, near shopping and fitness centers. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters and in-unit laundry rooms. Lots of facilities, including a gym, media room, club house and pool.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated April 10 at 09:40pm
36 Units Available
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,071
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,668
1445 sqft
Located near UNC Chapel Hill and UNC Hospitals. Each home includes modern upgrades including granite countertops, black appliances, and new cabinetry. On-site pool with a courtyard, indoor basketball court and Starbucks coffee.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12615 Arrowleaf Ln
12615 Arrowleaf Lane, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1974 sqft
12615 Arrowleaf Ln Available 08/01/20 Beautiful home in the Ashley Woods community! - **AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st, 2020** Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the Ashley Woods community! This home features almost 2,000 sq. ft.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1559 Panther Ridge Court
1559 Panther Ridge Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1428 sqft
Attractive Home near the Beach in Jacksonville Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1729 Hidden Forest Lane
1729 Hidden Forest Lane, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
2504 sqft
1729 Hidden Forest Lane Available 08/08/20 Cozy Spacious Home - This gorgeous home is everything you want and more.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12301 Kernan Forest Blvd, #2901
12301 Kernan Forest Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1523 sqft
Condo 3 BD 2 BA in Gated Community with Great Amenities - Condo in a gated community conveniently located on the ground floor unit.
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
634 CANDLEBARK DR
634 Candlebark Drive, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2698 sqft
Beautifully maintained 2,698 sqft home has a lot to offer. Starting with a newer brick paver driveway to accommodate 3 car wide parking to a 600 sqft 3 car garage with a carriage style on one side to allow for the three car garage parking.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
627 Staffordshire Drive East
627 Staffordshire Drive East, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1370 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 08:21am
1 Unit Available
425 Brody Cove Trail
425 Brody Cove Trail, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1676 sqft
Great open plan with high ceilings, stone fireplace, spacious kitchen with a breakfast nook, large master bath with double sinks, walk in closet. There is a bonus room and large screened in porch.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1665 Trotters Bend
1665 Trotters Bend Trail, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2019 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
1665 Trotters Bend Available 07/18/20 - (RLNE4589540)
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1414 Blue Eagle Way E
1414 Blue Eagle Way East, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1662 sqft
AMAZING 3/2 with FANTASTIC Upgrades! - This spacious home is located in the coveted Ashley Woods neighborhood. With excellent proximity to the Beaches and NS Mayport, the location has it all. Home includes upgraded hardwood and tile throughout.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
221 Brookchase Lane West
221 West Brookchase Lane, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1478 sqft
Spring Brook - Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home with a lake view, located on the Southside of Jacksonville in Spring Brook. The Master bathroom has garden tub! (RLNE5556172)
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
270 CANDLEBARK DR
270 Candlebark Drive, Jacksonville, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
3084 sqft
This splendid home is in Waterleaf and features a screened POOL.The first floor is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. Large dining room and living room flow from the beautiful foyer with its Craftsman style leaded front door.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
11362 SHOVLER CT
11362 Shovler Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1485 sqft
Amazing price for this wonderfully kept 3/2 Townhome. All newer carpet and flooring and high open ceilings bring this home to life. Large and sweeping great room with wood burning fireplace.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
1084 CANDLEBARK DR
1084 Candlebark Drive, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2144 sqft
Beautiful FOUR bedroom in popular Waterleaf! Open kitchen with ss appliances and granite counter tops. Nice view of the pond from your cover patio.Large owners suite with double vanities, garden tub and separate shower. Beautiful bamboo wood floors.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
12389 SOARING FLIGHT DR
12389 Soaring Flight Drive, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1686 sqft
Charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Ashley Woods. This home features an open floor concept with wood floors, spacious kitchen and dining area with wood-burning fireplace.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
12653 ELVENKING LN
12653 Elvenking Lane, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1962 sqft
Beautiful home located in the Grogans Bluff neighborhood. Home is only a few minutes out to the beach and also to the town center. Home features a beautiful lake view from the backyard.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
160 WINDSORVILLE CT
160 Windsorville Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1617 sqft
Location, Location, Location. Available for move in First week July. Spacious 3/2 on Cul-de-sac Near Mayport Navy Station. This home has 1617 sq.ft. to accommodate your family. Located in a quiet and desired neighborhood .
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
849 CANDLEKNOLL LN
849 Candleknoll Lane, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1346 sqft
* COMING SOON 7/20 * Great location right off Girvin and Atlantic Blvd.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13057 Christine Marie Court
13057 Christine Marie Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2162 sqft
13057 Christine Marie Court Available 08/08/20 EGRET'S COVE home w/ tidal water access to St Johns River - Almost New! Gorgeous! Large 3 bd / 2 ba / 2 car - SFR one story / open concept home in EGRET'S COVE / Wood laminate floors througout / Granite
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
1701 FOREST LAKE CIR
1701 Forest Lake Road, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1200 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 bedroom condo with nice open concept. Wood floors in main living area. Newer refrigerator and sink in kitchen. Garage and storage are downstairs. Living spaces, bedrooms and baths are upstairs.
Results within 1 mile of East Arlington
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
11 Units Available
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$920
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
907 sqft
Situated in the Brookwood Forest neighborhood.1-2 bedroom apartments with spacious patios or balconies and swimming pool views. Leisure amenities include a strength and cardio center, clubhouse with free Wi-Fi and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
10 Units Available
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$840
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
891 sqft
Welcome home to Moncler Huntington in Jacksonville, Florida! Our beautifully landscaped community is conveniently located near East Beltway 295 and Highway 113.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13741 Hillandale Drive
13741 Hillandale Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2215 sqft
Beautiful Secluded Private Corner Lot Home with Deck and Wooded Views - A beautiful well-maintained single family detached home with 3 split bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a two-car courtyard entry garage situated on 1 to 2 acres.
