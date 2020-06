Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

This 2 BR/ 2 BA townhouse is located minutes from Mayport Naval Station and Hannah Park. This is a desirable end unit next to a lake with a screened patio and fenced rear yard. Loft bedroom upstairs boasts a private bath and walk-in closet. Large living and dining room with soaring ceilings. Spend weekends biking to Hannah Park to enjoy bike trails, the beaches and more.