Evergreen Club

Lease Length: 7-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 (first applicant), $15 per additional applicant
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 35 lbs
Parking Details: Surface lot. Surface parking available. Please call our leasing office for more information.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease