Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:50 PM

Evergreen Club

9611 Southbrook Dr · (904) 323-0385
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9611 Southbrook Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deercreek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3508 · Avail. now

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 3902 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 4603 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Evergreen Club.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
package receiving
tennis court
volleyball court
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
pet friendly
basketball court
bbq/grill
hot tub
Whether you're an outdoors type or one who loves to relax in the quiet privacy of your beautifully selected apartment, you have a whole menu of great choices for your lifestyle. Swim, fish and picnic in a beautiful, park-like setting. Entertain in style in your spacious apartment with every amenity and convenience you'd expect at Jacksonville's most desirable address. Evergreen Club now offers newly renovated apartment homes with upgraded kitchen and fixture packages. Stop by and see these upgraded apartments while they last. Limited availability.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 (first applicant), $15 per additional applicant
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 35 lbs
Parking Details: Surface lot. Surface parking available. Please call our leasing office for more information.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Evergreen Club have any available units?
Evergreen Club has 4 units available starting at $1,220 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does Evergreen Club have?
Some of Evergreen Club's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Evergreen Club currently offering any rent specials?
Evergreen Club is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Evergreen Club pet-friendly?
Yes, Evergreen Club is pet friendly.
Does Evergreen Club offer parking?
Yes, Evergreen Club offers parking.
Does Evergreen Club have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Evergreen Club offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Evergreen Club have a pool?
Yes, Evergreen Club has a pool.
Does Evergreen Club have accessible units?
No, Evergreen Club does not have accessible units.
Does Evergreen Club have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Evergreen Club has units with dishwashers.
