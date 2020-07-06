Rent Calculator
1108 Ellis Rd S
1108 Ellis Road South
·
No Longer Available
Location
1108 Ellis Road South, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Hillcrest
Amenities
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Town Home - Property Id: 160273
Peaceful, quite , centrally located property. We take care of lawn service.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/160273p
Property Id 160273
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5172711)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1108 Ellis Rd S have any available units?
1108 Ellis Rd S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1108 Ellis Rd S have?
Some of 1108 Ellis Rd S's amenities include some paid utils, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1108 Ellis Rd S currently offering any rent specials?
1108 Ellis Rd S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 Ellis Rd S pet-friendly?
No, 1108 Ellis Rd S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1108 Ellis Rd S offer parking?
No, 1108 Ellis Rd S does not offer parking.
Does 1108 Ellis Rd S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 Ellis Rd S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 Ellis Rd S have a pool?
No, 1108 Ellis Rd S does not have a pool.
Does 1108 Ellis Rd S have accessible units?
No, 1108 Ellis Rd S does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 Ellis Rd S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1108 Ellis Rd S does not have units with dishwashers.
