Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool new construction garage parking gym clubhouse trash valet

Dare to be ALL IN at Luxor Club! This BRAND NEW community is located in the prestigious Bartram Park area of Jacksonville. Once inside this luxurious community you will enjoy resort-style living at its finest! Our superior customer service along with our unmatched amenity package is second to none! You'll find a Dog Pool, Dog Play Park & Pet Spaw. You will also enjoy our Health Club with a Group Movement Room, Tanning Bed, Kids Play Room and so much more! Our 2 beach entry pools and endless Entertainment spaces are sure to leave you breathless and wanting to see more!



Luxor Club provides a short trip home from a busy day a work with easy access to I-95, I-295, 9B and J. Turner Butler Boulevard. Our community is located near one of the most prestigious outdoor malls in all of Florida, the St. John's Town Center, 5-star dining, Northeast Florida's finest beaches, Sawgrass Golf & Country Club and all of the excitement that St. Augustine has to offer!



Come home to Luxor Club and live