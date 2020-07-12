/
/
/
hillcrest
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:57 PM
241 Apartments for rent in Hillcrest, Jacksonville, FL
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 12:35pm
11 Units Available
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
In charming Hillcrest, 7 miles from downtown. Close to St John's River and Normandy Boulevard shopping. Gated complex with nature trails, picnic area, and pool with lounge chairs. W/D hookup and patio/balcony.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1167 Pangola dr
1167 Pangola Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$950
936 sqft
1167 Pangola Dr - Recently updated 3/1 on Pangola Dr. open layout, tile throughout, blinds throughout, fresh paint, clean and ready to move in. Proof of income required at the time of application.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1133 Lake Shore Blvd
1133 Lake Shore Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$700
700 sqft
North Florida Real Estate & Management....we have rentals! Call North Florida Real Estate and Management today for more information and a tour. Easy terms. Prompt and courteous service.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1328 ORTON ST
1328 Orton Street, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1330 sqft
This 3 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! Click on 3D Tour to see inside! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
5211 ATTLEBORO ST
5211 Attleboro Street, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1847 sqft
This 4 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! Click on 3D Tour to see inside! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1303 NEVA ST
1303 Neva Street, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1641 sqft
This 4 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us today to set up your showing! In
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1131 LAKE SHORE BLVD
1131 Lake Shore Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$885
750 sqft
Looking for a quiet affordable place to call home? This is it! Newly remodeled and ready for a new resident. This home is clean and like new. Two bedrooms and one bath. Large open floorplan and family room. Good size kitchen.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1137 Lakeshore Blvd
1137 Lake Shore Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
750 sqft
Looking for a quiet affordable place to call home? This is it! Newly remodeled and ready for a new resident. This home is clean and like new. Two bedrooms and one bath. Large open floorplan and family room. Good size kitchen.
1 of 14
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
5049 ATTLEBORO ST
5049 Attleboro Street, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$949
1428 sqft
Spacious restored bungalow. Hardwood flooring & carpet, 1 car garage and partially fenced yard. Third bedroom perfect for office space.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
5249 Plymouth Street
5249 Plymouth Street, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$885
750 sqft
Come see this cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex. Great layout. Close to downtown and major highways. Washer/dryer connect only. $40 Application Fee per adult. $45 Lease prep fee.
Results within 1 mile of Hillcrest
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
10 Units Available
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$732
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$844
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1400 sqft
Nearby I-295 and the area's shopping and entertainment. A charming community with lots of amenities, including a play area. Apartments offer walk-in closets, all-electric kitchens, hardwood floors and lots of storage.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5636 Akra Ave
5636 Akra Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1107 sqft
**1/2 Off 1st Month's Rent** - Located in the heart of Jacksonville's West side area, Monroe Manor Apartments is the ideal place to call home! Monroe Manor offers one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes, featuring large floor plans with modern
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1181 Wycoff Ave.
1181 Wycoff Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$825
841 sqft
2/1 Available at 1181 Wycoff - This quaint 2 bed, 1 bath home features central a/c, includes washer and dyer, as well as a shed in the fully fenced backyard! With an adorable front porch, perfect for patio furniture! DIRECTIONS: S on Cassat, L on
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
6924 Clovis Road
6924 Clovis Road, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1689 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
6703 Cherbourg Avenue North
6703 North Cherbourg Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,445
1468 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
1032 Busac Avenue
1032 Busac Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1222 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 05:23pm
1 Unit Available
4648 Kerle St
4648 Kerle Street, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1035 sqft
Charming bungalow in Murray Hill Heights close to Riverside, Downtown and San Marco. Beautifully restored interior with upgraded kitchen and lots of windows offering natural light. Close to FSCJ Kent Campus.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5016 Palmer Ave
5016 Palmer Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$925
943 sqft
3/1 Available at 5016 Palmer Court - This 3/1 detached garage features a screened in front porch, a nice fenced back yard, large living room, central a/c, w/d conn, an outdoor shed and a back deck.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
780 Le Brun Drive
780 Le Brun Drive, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,245
1208 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7001 Deauville RD
7001 Deauville Road, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1427 sqft
3/2 Available at 7001 Deauville Rd - Sorry NO HUD (RLNE5827401)
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5615 San Juan Ave #411
5615 San Juan Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1213 sqft
San Juan and Cedar Creek Condo with 2 Bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths - Beautiful 2nd Floor, Two story townhome in a waterfront gated community is coming soon and waiting just waiting for you at Cedar Creek.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
4650 Buxton Street
4650 Buxton Street, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1620 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1423 MANOTAK POINT DR
1423 Manotak Oaks Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1157 sqft
Spacious OPen Plan Living /Dining Room. Kitchen is Large with Lots of Cabinets and Counter tops. Split Bedroom Plan. Enjoy Relaxing on your Balcony after a Long Day Working. Unit includes Washer and Dryer. Close to Restaurants and Shopping.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
4349 San Juan Avenue - APT 3
4349 San Juan Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
800 sqft
Come see this beautifully update 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Great layout. Newer appliances and fresh paint. Close to Riverside/Avondale, Publix shopping center, NAS (Navy base), FSCJ (college), close to downtown and major highways.
