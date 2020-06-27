All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:28 AM

836 Lamont St Nw

836 Lamont Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

836 Lamont Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Move into this gorgeous 1 bedroom 1.5 bathroom – TWO level unit centrally located in Columbia Heights! This rental also includes a generously sized fenced in patio (perfect for grilling!). Ample street parking. Just minutes from several forms of public transportation. Only one block away from the 11th Street corridor (Bad Saint, Room 11, Wonderland); one block from the new offerings on Georgia Avenue (Call Your Mother Deli, Sonny’s Pizzeria, Colony Club); and a few blocks from U Street and 14th Street. Prime location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 836 Lamont St Nw have any available units?
836 Lamont St Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 836 Lamont St Nw have?
Some of 836 Lamont St Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 836 Lamont St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
836 Lamont St Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 836 Lamont St Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 836 Lamont St Nw is pet friendly.
Does 836 Lamont St Nw offer parking?
No, 836 Lamont St Nw does not offer parking.
Does 836 Lamont St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 836 Lamont St Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 836 Lamont St Nw have a pool?
No, 836 Lamont St Nw does not have a pool.
Does 836 Lamont St Nw have accessible units?
No, 836 Lamont St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 836 Lamont St Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 836 Lamont St Nw has units with dishwashers.
