836 Lamont St Nw

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move into this gorgeous 1 bedroom 1.5 bathroom – TWO level unit centrally located in Columbia Heights! This rental also includes a generously sized fenced in patio (perfect for grilling!). Ample street parking. Just minutes from several forms of public transportation. Only one block away from the 11th Street corridor (Bad Saint, Room 11, Wonderland); one block from the new offerings on Georgia Avenue (Call Your Mother Deli, Sonny’s Pizzeria, Colony Club); and a few blocks from U Street and 14th Street. Prime location!