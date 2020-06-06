All apartments in Washington
1900 Lamont
1900 Lamont

1900 Lamont St NW · (202) 335-0653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Newly reduced rents! Look and Lease within 48 hours of your tour and receive up to 1 MONTH FREE! Terms and conditions apply and specials are for a limited time only and are subject to change.
Location

1900 Lamont St NW, Washington, DC 20010
Mount Pleasant

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1900 Lamont.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
A newly renovated, charming boutique apartment community conveniently located on Lamont Street, NW in historic Mount Pleasant neighborhood of Washington, DC. 1900 Lamont Apartments are truly an incredible find!The community offers both newly renovated and vintage apartments ranging from spacious efficiency, one and two-bedroom apartments, and all utilities are included in the rent. Features such as a controlled access entry system with video capabilities allowing residents to see their guests, smart laundry machines, gleaming hardwood floors, and large, bright windows are only a few of the features you will come to love when you call 1900 Lamont home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $400 non-refundable reservation fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 50 lbs combined
Dogs
fee: $350 per dog
rent: $50/month per dog
Cats
fee: $200 per cat
rent: $25/month per cat
Parking Details: On-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 Lamont have any available units?
1900 Lamont doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1900 Lamont have?
Some of 1900 Lamont's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 Lamont currently offering any rent specials?
1900 Lamont is offering the following rent specials: Newly reduced rents! Look and Lease within 48 hours of your tour and receive up to 1 MONTH FREE! Terms and conditions apply and specials are for a limited time only and are subject to change.
Is 1900 Lamont pet-friendly?
Yes, 1900 Lamont is pet friendly.
Does 1900 Lamont offer parking?
Yes, 1900 Lamont offers parking.
Does 1900 Lamont have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1900 Lamont does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 Lamont have a pool?
No, 1900 Lamont does not have a pool.
Does 1900 Lamont have accessible units?
No, 1900 Lamont does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 Lamont have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1900 Lamont has units with dishwashers.
