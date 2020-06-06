Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities elevator cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly internet access

A newly renovated, charming boutique apartment community conveniently located on Lamont Street, NW in historic Mount Pleasant neighborhood of Washington, DC. 1900 Lamont Apartments are truly an incredible find!The community offers both newly renovated and vintage apartments ranging from spacious efficiency, one and two-bedroom apartments, and all utilities are included in the rent. Features such as a controlled access entry system with video capabilities allowing residents to see their guests, smart laundry machines, gleaming hardwood floors, and large, bright windows are only a few of the features you will come to love when you call 1900 Lamont home.