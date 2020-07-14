Pleasant Hills Village

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal cats allowed all utils included 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal oven Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments online portal

Find beauty in the unexpected. Pleasant Hills, located just off of North Capitol Street, offers spacious and affordable apartment homes in the Brookland neighborhood. Apartments feature beautiful hardwood floors, built-in shelves, and renovated kitchens. Pleasant Hills is across from Archbishop Carroll High school, two blocks from Catholic University, and a short distance from the Brookland Metro station. Brookland's thriving community includes plenty of dining options including Col. Brooks Tavern, San Antonio Grill, and Brookland Cafe.WC Smith embraces the belief that great customer service is our best amenity. Living at Pleasant Hills means experiencing a higher level of service. Our service team is available 24 hours a day and you can access your resident account online any time; day or night. Discover classic charms and conveniences of Pleasant Hills, located in Northeast Washington, DC.