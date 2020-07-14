All apartments in Washington
Find more places like Pleasant Hills Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
Pleasant Hills Village
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:56 AM

Pleasant Hills Village

100 Fort Drive Northeast · (833) 739-0250
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Brookland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

100 Fort Drive Northeast, Washington, DC 20011
Brookland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pleasant Hills Village.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
cats allowed
all utils included
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
parking
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
Find beauty in the unexpected. Pleasant Hills, located just off of North Capitol Street, offers spacious and affordable apartment homes in the Brookland neighborhood. Apartments feature beautiful hardwood floors, built-in shelves, and renovated kitchens. Pleasant Hills is across from Archbishop Carroll High school, two blocks from Catholic University, and a short distance from the Brookland Metro station. Brookland's thriving community includes plenty of dining options including Col. Brooks Tavern, San Antonio Grill, and Brookland Cafe.WC Smith embraces the belief that great customer service is our best amenity. Living at Pleasant Hills means experiencing a higher level of service. Our service team is available 24 hours a day and you can access your resident account online any time; day or night. Discover classic charms and conveniences of Pleasant Hills, located in Northeast Washington, DC.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $700
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
limit: 2
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pleasant Hills Village have any available units?
Pleasant Hills Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Pleasant Hills Village have?
Some of Pleasant Hills Village's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pleasant Hills Village currently offering any rent specials?
Pleasant Hills Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pleasant Hills Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Pleasant Hills Village is pet friendly.
Does Pleasant Hills Village offer parking?
Yes, Pleasant Hills Village offers parking.
Does Pleasant Hills Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pleasant Hills Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pleasant Hills Village have a pool?
No, Pleasant Hills Village does not have a pool.
Does Pleasant Hills Village have accessible units?
No, Pleasant Hills Village does not have accessible units.
Does Pleasant Hills Village have units with dishwashers?
No, Pleasant Hills Village does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in Pleasant Hills Village?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Kenmore
5415 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
DeSoto
1445 P St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Walter Reed Apartments
6939 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20012
Cleveland House
2727 29th St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Columbia Uptown Apartments
1375 Fairmont St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Circle Arms
2416 K Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20037
Rock Creek Garden
2511 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
The Shoremeade
2517 K St NW
Washington, DC 20037

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity