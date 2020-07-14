All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:06 AM

Fort Chaplin Park

Open Now until 5pm
4212 E Capitol St NE · (202) 902-8253
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4212 E Capitol St NE, Washington, DC 20019
Benning

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$1,288

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fort Chaplin Park.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
Welcome To Fort Chaplin Park!! Experience quality living at a reasonable price! Fort Chaplin Park combines affordability with its great location and easy access to downtown and I-395. With its large walk-in closets and separate dining rooms, Fort Chaplin Park has it all. You will enjoy hours of enjoyment with its Olympic size pool and sun decks. Why You'll Love Us We are conveniently located near I-295, I-495, Bolling Air Force Base, Andrews Air Force Base, United States Capitol, Redskins Stadium, Georgetown University, St Elizabeth's Hospital, United Medical Center, National Museum of the US Navy, Boulevard at the Capital Centre, AMC Magic Johnson Capital Center 12, Hechinger Mall, Justin's Cafe, Applebee's, Papa John's Pizza, Denny's, Ted's Bulletin Capitol Hill, Giant, Safeway, Shoppers, ALDI, CVS Pharmacy, and Planet Fitness. Fort Chaplin Park Apartments is located in Washington, District of Columbia in the 20019 zip code. This apartment community was built in 1962 and has 3 stories with 549 units.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $250 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fort Chaplin Park have any available units?
Fort Chaplin Park has a unit available for $1,288 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Fort Chaplin Park have?
Some of Fort Chaplin Park's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fort Chaplin Park currently offering any rent specials?
Fort Chaplin Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fort Chaplin Park pet-friendly?
No, Fort Chaplin Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does Fort Chaplin Park offer parking?
Yes, Fort Chaplin Park offers parking.
Does Fort Chaplin Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fort Chaplin Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fort Chaplin Park have a pool?
Yes, Fort Chaplin Park has a pool.
Does Fort Chaplin Park have accessible units?
Yes, Fort Chaplin Park has accessible units.
Does Fort Chaplin Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fort Chaplin Park has units with dishwashers.
