Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking pool gym on-site laundry bbq/grill business center clubhouse courtyard

Welcome To Fort Chaplin Park!! Experience quality living at a reasonable price! Fort Chaplin Park combines affordability with its great location and easy access to downtown and I-395. With its large walk-in closets and separate dining rooms, Fort Chaplin Park has it all. You will enjoy hours of enjoyment with its Olympic size pool and sun decks. Why You'll Love Us We are conveniently located near I-295, I-495, Bolling Air Force Base, Andrews Air Force Base, United States Capitol, Redskins Stadium, Georgetown University, St Elizabeth's Hospital, United Medical Center, National Museum of the US Navy, Boulevard at the Capital Centre, AMC Magic Johnson Capital Center 12, Hechinger Mall, Justin's Cafe, Applebee's, Papa John's Pizza, Denny's, Ted's Bulletin Capitol Hill, Giant, Safeway, Shoppers, ALDI, CVS Pharmacy, and Planet Fitness. Fort Chaplin Park Apartments is located in Washington, District of Columbia in the 20019 zip code. This apartment community was built in 1962 and has 3 stories with 549 units.