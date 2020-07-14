Rhode Island Row

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel bathtub ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors ice maker oven walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access new construction valet service dogs allowed cats allowed alarm system business center conference room car wash area coffee bar community garden internet cafe dog park doorman fire pit game room green community piano room playground pool table shuffle board 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage guest parking guest suite hot tub key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving pet friendly sauna yoga

City: urban style and energy, convenience and convergence. All the upsides of living downtown in a brand new community. Life: daily living, simply uplifted. Spaces full of activity, leisure and luxury  and the luxury of generous living space. Live above it all, directly over a walkable Main Street scene of gathering places, restaurants, shops and services. Line: The Metro Red Line and 15 bus lines, all coming to you. Plus, Rhode Island Avenue and Rt. 1 -- it's a straight line to the city center or the suburbs.