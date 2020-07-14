All apartments in Washington
Rhode Island Row
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:53 PM

Rhode Island Row

2300 Washington Pl NE · (202) 335-0209
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2300 Washington Pl NE, Washington, DC 20018
Brentwood - Langdon

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 50-528 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,933

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 50-534 · Avail. now

$2,574

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1062 sqft

Unit 50-542 · Avail. Sep 16

$2,619

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1062 sqft

Unit 00-329 · Avail. Aug 11

$2,621

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1007 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rhode Island Row.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
24hr concierge
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
new construction
valet service
dogs allowed
cats allowed
alarm system
business center
conference room
car wash area
coffee bar
community garden
internet cafe
dog park
doorman
fire pit
game room
green community
piano room
playground
pool table
shuffle board
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
guest parking
guest suite
hot tub
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
pet friendly
sauna
yoga
City: urban style and energy, convenience and convergence. All the upsides of living downtown in a brand new community. Life: daily living, simply uplifted. Spaces full of activity, leisure and luxury  and the luxury of generous living space. Live above it all, directly over a walkable Main Street scene of gathering places, restaurants, shops and services. Line: The Metro Red Line and 15 bus lines, all coming to you. Plus, Rhode Island Avenue and Rt. 1 -- it's a straight line to the city center or the suburbs.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $500 move-in fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, lizards
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Please contact the leasing office for a full list of breed restrictions for dogs
Parking Details: Parking garage: $150/month per spot.
Storage Details: Storage units: $50/month (small), $75/month (medium), $100/month (large)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rhode Island Row have any available units?
Rhode Island Row has 14 units available starting at $1,933 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Rhode Island Row have?
Some of Rhode Island Row's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rhode Island Row currently offering any rent specials?
Rhode Island Row is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rhode Island Row pet-friendly?
Yes, Rhode Island Row is pet friendly.
Does Rhode Island Row offer parking?
Yes, Rhode Island Row offers parking.
Does Rhode Island Row have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Rhode Island Row offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Rhode Island Row have a pool?
Yes, Rhode Island Row has a pool.
Does Rhode Island Row have accessible units?
Yes, Rhode Island Row has accessible units.
Does Rhode Island Row have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rhode Island Row has units with dishwashers.
