Rhode Island Row

Lease Length: 2-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $500 move-in fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, lizards
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Please contact the leasing office for a full list of breed restrictions for dogs
Parking Details: Parking garage: $150/month per spot.
Storage Details: Storage units: $50/month (small), $75/month (medium), $100/month (large)