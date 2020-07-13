Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly internet access

Geno Baroni is located in the heart of one of the hottest areas in D.C. As part of the historic U Street corridor, Geno Baroni offers residents the convenience of urban living with garden style comfort. Walk to great dining, retail and restaurants and have the luxury of coming home to a hidden community nestled in a historic neighborhood.



Professionally managed by Horning Brothers: more than 55 years of community building