Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:35 PM

Geno Baroni

1414 V St NW · (202) 759-3114
Location

1414 V St NW, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Geno Baroni.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
internet access
Geno Baroni is located in the heart of one of the hottest areas in D.C. As part of the historic U Street corridor, Geno Baroni offers residents the convenience of urban living with garden style comfort. Walk to great dining, retail and restaurants and have the luxury of coming home to a hidden community nestled in a historic neighborhood.

Professionally managed by Horning Brothers: more than 55 years of community building

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 Months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 - 1 month's rent
Move-in Fees: None
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds.
Parking Details: On-Street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Geno Baroni have any available units?
Geno Baroni has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Geno Baroni have?
Some of Geno Baroni's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Geno Baroni currently offering any rent specials?
Geno Baroni is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Geno Baroni pet-friendly?
Yes, Geno Baroni is pet friendly.
Does Geno Baroni offer parking?
Yes, Geno Baroni offers parking.
Does Geno Baroni have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Geno Baroni offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Geno Baroni have a pool?
No, Geno Baroni does not have a pool.
Does Geno Baroni have accessible units?
No, Geno Baroni does not have accessible units.
Does Geno Baroni have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Geno Baroni has units with dishwashers.
