Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Geno Baroni.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
internet access
Geno Baroni is located in the heart of one of the hottest areas in D.C. As part of the historic U Street corridor, Geno Baroni offers residents the convenience of urban living with garden style comfort. Walk to great dining, retail and restaurants and have the luxury of coming home to a hidden community nestled in a historic neighborhood.
Professionally managed by Horning Brothers: more than 55 years of community building
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 Months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)