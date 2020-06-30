All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 502 FOXHALL PL SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
502 FOXHALL PL SE
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

502 FOXHALL PL SE

502 Foxhall Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

502 Foxhall Place Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Commuter's dream. Two bedroom, four bathroom semi-detached home in Congress Heights. Fully finished basement that could make a third bedroom. Newly laid floors, updated kitchen with granite countertops. Utilities not included in price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 FOXHALL PL SE have any available units?
502 FOXHALL PL SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 502 FOXHALL PL SE currently offering any rent specials?
502 FOXHALL PL SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 FOXHALL PL SE pet-friendly?
No, 502 FOXHALL PL SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 502 FOXHALL PL SE offer parking?
No, 502 FOXHALL PL SE does not offer parking.
Does 502 FOXHALL PL SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 FOXHALL PL SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 FOXHALL PL SE have a pool?
No, 502 FOXHALL PL SE does not have a pool.
Does 502 FOXHALL PL SE have accessible units?
No, 502 FOXHALL PL SE does not have accessible units.
Does 502 FOXHALL PL SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 FOXHALL PL SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 502 FOXHALL PL SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 502 FOXHALL PL SE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Calvert House Apartments
2401 Calvert St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Cambridge
1221 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Edison
1240 4th St
Washington, DC 20002
F1RST Residences
1263 First Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Hamilton House
1255 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20036
Melwood Apartments
1803 Biltmore St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Hillside Terrace
1812 23rd St SE
Washington, DC 20020
Arcade Sunshine
713 Lamont Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20010

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University