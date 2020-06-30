502 Foxhall Place Southeast, Washington, DC 20032 Congress Heights
Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Commuter's dream. Two bedroom, four bathroom semi-detached home in Congress Heights. Fully finished basement that could make a third bedroom. Newly laid floors, updated kitchen with granite countertops. Utilities not included in price.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 502 FOXHALL PL SE have any available units?
502 FOXHALL PL SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 502 FOXHALL PL SE currently offering any rent specials?
502 FOXHALL PL SE is not currently offering any rent specials.