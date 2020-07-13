All apartments in Washington
Find more places like The Harper.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
The Harper
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:10 PM

The Harper

1919 14th St NW · (202) 753-0514
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
First Month Free!*
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
U-Street
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1919 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1919 14th St., NW 219 · Avail. now

$2,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 1919 14th St., NW 306 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 1919 14th St., NW 209 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 377 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Harper.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
lobby
garage
package receiving
smoke-free community
Conveniently located at the heart of the new and revitalized 14th Street, The Harper offers many modern amenities and conveniences. This Junior One-bedroom is designed with the discerning urban resident in mind. Green features and designer fixtures make this an intelligent choice.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $500 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Outdoor space: $275; Garage space: $325.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Harper have any available units?
The Harper has 12 units available starting at $2,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does The Harper have?
Some of The Harper's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Harper currently offering any rent specials?
The Harper is offering the following rent specials: First Month Free!*
Is The Harper pet-friendly?
No, The Harper is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does The Harper offer parking?
Yes, The Harper offers parking.
Does The Harper have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Harper offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Harper have a pool?
No, The Harper does not have a pool.
Does The Harper have accessible units?
No, The Harper does not have accessible units.
Does The Harper have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Harper has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Harper?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Onyx on First
1100 1st St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Capital Plaza
35 E St NW
Washington, DC 20001
August
2147 O St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Miramar Apartments
1301 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Kenyon House
1349 Kenyon St NW
Washington, DC 20010
501 12th Street
501 12th Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
555
555 E Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
The Santa Rosa
1712 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity