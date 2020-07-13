Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Harper.
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
lobby
garage
package receiving
smoke-free community
Conveniently located at the heart of the new and revitalized 14th Street, The Harper offers many modern amenities and conveniences. This Junior One-bedroom is designed with the discerning urban resident in mind. Green features and designer fixtures make this an intelligent choice.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water