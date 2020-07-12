All apartments in Washington
Legation House
Legation House

3737 Legation St NW · (202) 759-2672
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3737 Legation St NW, Washington, DC 20015
Chevy Chase-DC

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 304 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,613

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 724 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Legation House.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Located in the picturesque Chevy Chase neighborhood, just minutes from the Maryland border, Legation House's Friendship Heights apartments offers residents unparalleled access to the best of metropolitan Washington. Walk to the fine stores and restaurants at Mazza Gallerie, Chevy Chase Pavilion, The Collection at Chevy Chase, and the Shops at Wisconsin Place, or catch the train at the Friendship Heights Metro Station and head downtown for a taste of the world class culture our Nation's Capital is known for from our Chevy Chase apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 Months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $39 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: Move in pet fee $150 per dog. Monthly pet charge $50
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply
Cats
fee: Move in pet fee $150 per cat
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Legation House have any available units?
Legation House has a unit available for $1,613 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Legation House have?
Some of Legation House's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Legation House currently offering any rent specials?
Legation House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Legation House pet-friendly?
Yes, Legation House is pet friendly.
Does Legation House offer parking?
Yes, Legation House offers parking.
Does Legation House have units with washers and dryers?
No, Legation House does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Legation House have a pool?
No, Legation House does not have a pool.
Does Legation House have accessible units?
No, Legation House does not have accessible units.
Does Legation House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Legation House has units with dishwashers.
