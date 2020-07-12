Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance bike storage garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Located in the picturesque Chevy Chase neighborhood, just minutes from the Maryland border, Legation House's Friendship Heights apartments offers residents unparalleled access to the best of metropolitan Washington. Walk to the fine stores and restaurants at Mazza Gallerie, Chevy Chase Pavilion, The Collection at Chevy Chase, and the Shops at Wisconsin Place, or catch the train at the Friendship Heights Metro Station and head downtown for a taste of the world class culture our Nation's Capital is known for from our Chevy Chase apartments.