Oaklawn Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry package receiving parking 24hr maintenance

Located in the heart of Mount Pleasant on 16th Street, Oaklawn offers studios and very spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, perfectly showcasing the distinctive style of our nation's capital, Washington, D.C. You can walk almost anywhere, from the Columbia Heights Metro Station to Adams Morgan and U Street. Our community's proximity to the city's best restaurants, bars, nightclubs, shopping centers, grocery stores, and museums completes the city living experience. Tour today and make Oaklawn - HOME. From the moment you walk in the door.