Oaklawn Terrace
Oaklawn Terrace

3620 16th St NW · (202) 759-2640
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3620 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 510 · Avail. now

$1,463

Studio · 1 Bath · 453 sqft

Unit 308 · Avail. now

$1,463

Studio · 1 Bath · 453 sqft

Unit 208 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,595

Studio · 1 Bath · 453 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oaklawn Terrace.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
package receiving
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
package receiving
parking
24hr maintenance
Located in the heart of Mount Pleasant on 16th Street, Oaklawn offers studios and very spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, perfectly showcasing the distinctive style of our nation's capital, Washington, D.C. You can walk almost anywhere, from the Columbia Heights Metro Station to Adams Morgan and U Street. Our community's proximity to the city's best restaurants, bars, nightclubs, shopping centers, grocery stores, and museums completes the city living experience. Tour today and make Oaklawn - HOME. From the moment you walk in the door.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: One month's rent
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: open parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oaklawn Terrace have any available units?
Oaklawn Terrace has 5 units available starting at $1,463 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Oaklawn Terrace have?
Some of Oaklawn Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oaklawn Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Oaklawn Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oaklawn Terrace pet-friendly?
No, Oaklawn Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does Oaklawn Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Oaklawn Terrace offers parking.
Does Oaklawn Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Oaklawn Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Oaklawn Terrace have a pool?
No, Oaklawn Terrace does not have a pool.
Does Oaklawn Terrace have accessible units?
No, Oaklawn Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does Oaklawn Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, Oaklawn Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
