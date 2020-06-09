All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:05 PM

301M

301 M Street Southwest · (202) 335-7056
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

301 M Street Southwest, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 1003 · Avail. now

$2,000

Studio · 1 Bath · 494 sqft

Unit 1015 · Avail. now

$2,050

Studio · 1 Bath · 494 sqft

Unit 509 · Avail. now

$2,050

Studio · 1 Bath · 537 sqft

See 7+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 216 · Avail. Aug 3

$2,031

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 552 sqft

Unit 420 · Avail. now

$2,051

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 569 sqft

Unit 313 · Avail. now

$2,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

See 18+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 403 · Avail. now

$2,975

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 747 sqft

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 786 sqft

Unit 211 · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 786 sqft

See 16+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 301M.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
game room
green community
parking
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
cats allowed
accessible
elevator
bike storage
conference room
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
301M apartment homes have the amenities you expect from luxury living. Sleek, modern finishes include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, inset stovetops, glass-enclosed showers, and ceiling-to-floor windows. These bright, airy spaces are available in studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom options, and interior choices of either a dark or a light palette. Located in D.C.s desirable Southwest neighborhood, you have easy access to work, play, and public transportation.

In addition to your personal living space, 301M boasts shared areas that fit your desired lifestyle. Interior spaces include a comfortable seating area to work or study, a business center, and a game room. The rooftop spaces are equally comfortable and are furnished with high-end seating that overlooks stunning views of the surrounding area. Picture yourself relaxing in this downtown oasis.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed Restrictions (Call office for details)
Cats
fee: $500
rent: $50
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301M have any available units?
301M has 50 units available starting at $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 301M have?
Some of 301M's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301M currently offering any rent specials?
301M is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301M pet-friendly?
Yes, 301M is pet friendly.
Does 301M offer parking?
Yes, 301M offers parking.
Does 301M have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301M offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301M have a pool?
No, 301M does not have a pool.
Does 301M have accessible units?
Yes, 301M has accessible units.
Does 301M have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301M has units with dishwashers.
