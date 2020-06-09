Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge courtyard dog park fire pit 24hr gym game room green community parking bbq/grill dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly cats allowed accessible elevator bike storage conference room internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving

301M apartment homes have the amenities you expect from luxury living. Sleek, modern finishes include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, inset stovetops, glass-enclosed showers, and ceiling-to-floor windows. These bright, airy spaces are available in studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom options, and interior choices of either a dark or a light palette. Located in D.C.s desirable Southwest neighborhood, you have easy access to work, play, and public transportation.



In addition to your personal living space, 301M boasts shared areas that fit your desired lifestyle. Interior spaces include a comfortable seating area to work or study, a business center, and a game room. The rooftop spaces are equally comfortable and are furnished with high-end seating that overlooks stunning views of the surrounding area. Picture yourself relaxing in this downtown oasis.