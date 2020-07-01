All apartments in Washington
Find more places like Capital Plaza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
Capital Plaza
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:14 AM

Capital Plaza

35 E St NW · (424) 352-7323
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

35 E St NW, Washington, DC 20001
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 35601 · Avail. now

$1,570

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 425 sqft

Unit 35411 · Avail. now

$1,570

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 425 sqft

Unit 35608 · Avail. now

$1,570

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 425 sqft

See 2+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 35410 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,755

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Capital Plaza.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
refrigerator
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
elevator
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
hot tub
lobby
Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice. Please use our interactive website for choosing, leasing and applying for your new apartment home! Feel free to contact us with any questions or concerns, or if you are in need of additional information on a particular apartment home (3D floorplans, virtual tours, or pictures). In an effort to help facilitate a smooth virtual leasing campaign, we are currently refunding all application fees for approved applicants. We are here to help. Residents, please use our Rent Cafe Portal for communication. Feel free to contact us at any time with any questions or concerns.

Thank you,
Management

*Dreyfuss COVID-19 Reservation Deposit Guarantee Program

Prior to moving-in, future residents who lease an apartment home and suddenly lose their job, or have their working hours cut, Dreyfuss Management will refund the reserva

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Hot Water, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage parking: $175/month. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Capital Plaza have any available units?
Capital Plaza has 6 units available starting at $1,570 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Capital Plaza have?
Some of Capital Plaza's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Capital Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
Capital Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Capital Plaza pet-friendly?
No, Capital Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does Capital Plaza offer parking?
Yes, Capital Plaza offers parking.
Does Capital Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, Capital Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Capital Plaza have a pool?
No, Capital Plaza does not have a pool.
Does Capital Plaza have accessible units?
No, Capital Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does Capital Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Capital Plaza has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Capital Plaza?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Elise
825 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
The Channel
950 Maine Ave SW
Washington, DC 20024
Meridian Hill
2359 Ontario Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Delano
2745 29th St NW
Washington, DC 20008
M Street Towers
1112 M St NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Wren D.C.
965 Florida Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Sutton Plaza Apartments
1230 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Resa
22 M Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity