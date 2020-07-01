Capital Plaza

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors refrigerator dishwasher bathtub carpet granite counters oven range walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking garage elevator on-site laundry 24hr maintenance hot tub lobby

Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice. Please use our interactive website for choosing, leasing and applying for your new apartment home! Feel free to contact us with any questions or concerns, or if you are in need of additional information on a particular apartment home (3D floorplans, virtual tours, or pictures). In an effort to help facilitate a smooth virtual leasing campaign, we are currently refunding all application fees for approved applicants. We are here to help. Residents, please use our Rent Cafe Portal for communication. Feel free to contact us at any time with any questions or concerns.



*Dreyfuss COVID-19 Reservation Deposit Guarantee Program



Prior to moving-in, future residents who lease an apartment home and suddenly lose their job, or have their working hours cut, Dreyfuss Management will refund the reserva