3440 39TH STREET NW

FRESHLY PAINTED AND BRAND NEW CARPETING 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom available for rent in McLean Gardens (39th Street between Macomb and Newark Streets NW). This sun filled unit is on the second floor of a lovely townhouse building surrounded by tries and greenery. Spacious living and dining room areas. Bedroom faces directly onto Glover Archbold National Park. It comes with granite counter kitchen, in-unit washer and dryer, plenty of closets and a private storage space in the basement large enough to store bikes. Street parking. Pets (dog/cat) allowed in accordance with Association~s By-Laws. No smoking. This pet friendly Association provides its residents with many amenities: expansive lawns, barbecue areas, benches, bicycle racks, a party room with its own book exchange, and a fenced outdoor swimming pool (in season). It is adjacent to Glover Archbold National Park with abundant hiking trails throughout the woods. Please also check out www.mcleangardens.com.McLean Gardens is part of the Cleveland Park neighborhood just off Wisconsin Avenue and Massachusetts Avenue located by the Cathedral Commons where there are a variety of stores, restaurants, supermarket, CVS, bank, bicycle store, and coffee shops.The immediate neighborhood has many attractive recreational facilities including a dog park, Newark Street~s Community Garden, playgrounds, tennis courts, ready access to public transportation. PLEASE CALL LISTING AGENT/PROPERTY MANAGER for scheduling and access logistics at: Mobile: 202-669-9414, e-mail: tfergo2013@gmail.com. PLEASE TAKE ALL COVID-19 SAFETY PRECAUTIONS: Masks must be worn by everyone. Please remove shoes before entering the Unit or put on provided shoe covers inside the entrance hall of the unit - brand new carpet! Thank you!