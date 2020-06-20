All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:20 AM

3440 39TH STREET NW

3440 39th Street Northwest · (202) 243-7700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3440 39th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit D694 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 707 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
community garden
dog park
playground
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
tennis court
FRESHLY PAINTED AND BRAND NEW CARPETING 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom available for rent in McLean Gardens (39th Street between Macomb and Newark Streets NW). This sun filled unit is on the second floor of a lovely townhouse building surrounded by tries and greenery. Spacious living and dining room areas. Bedroom faces directly onto Glover Archbold National Park. It comes with granite counter kitchen, in-unit washer and dryer, plenty of closets and a private storage space in the basement large enough to store bikes. Street parking. Pets (dog/cat) allowed in accordance with Association~s By-Laws. No smoking. This pet friendly Association provides its residents with many amenities: expansive lawns, barbecue areas, benches, bicycle racks, a party room with its own book exchange, and a fenced outdoor swimming pool (in season). It is adjacent to Glover Archbold National Park with abundant hiking trails throughout the woods. Please also check out www.mcleangardens.com.McLean Gardens is part of the Cleveland Park neighborhood just off Wisconsin Avenue and Massachusetts Avenue located by the Cathedral Commons where there are a variety of stores, restaurants, supermarket, CVS, bank, bicycle store, and coffee shops.The immediate neighborhood has many attractive recreational facilities including a dog park, Newark Street~s Community Garden, playgrounds, tennis courts, ready access to public transportation. PLEASE CALL LISTING AGENT/PROPERTY MANAGER for scheduling and access logistics at: Mobile: 202-669-9414, e-mail: tfergo2013@gmail.com. PLEASE TAKE ALL COVID-19 SAFETY PRECAUTIONS: Masks must be worn by everyone. Please remove shoes before entering the Unit or put on provided shoe covers inside the entrance hall of the unit - brand new carpet! Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3440 39TH STREET NW have any available units?
3440 39TH STREET NW has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3440 39TH STREET NW have?
Some of 3440 39TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3440 39TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
3440 39TH STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3440 39TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3440 39TH STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 3440 39TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 3440 39TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 3440 39TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3440 39TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3440 39TH STREET NW have a pool?
Yes, 3440 39TH STREET NW has a pool.
Does 3440 39TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 3440 39TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3440 39TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3440 39TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
