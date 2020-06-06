All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
4115 Wisconsin
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

4115 Wisconsin

4115 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest · (202) 798-2763
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4115 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Van Ness - Forest Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 31 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 301 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,665

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 657 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 4115 Wisconsin.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
accessible
parking
gym
on-site laundry
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
key fob access
lobby
online portal
4115 Wisconsin Avenue Apartments offers spacious studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Tenleytown, NW DC and is just 6 blocks to the Tenleytown – AU Metro Station and Whole Foods Market. Featuring thoughtfully designed floor plans, hardwood flooring, tons of natural light, each home is perfectly crafted to make you feel right at home.

Enjoy exploring the best Tenleytown has to offer with shopping, tons of dining options and easy access to Chevy Chase, Georgetown and Downtown at your fingertips. You'll love the proximity to quiet residential streets in Northwest DC. American University is a short walk away, so undergraduate and graduate students don't have to go far from home at 4115 Wisconsin. Live a healthy lifestyle with two gyms nearby, Tenley Sport & Health and Tidal Elite Performance Center. Choose from a variety of nice dining options, like Fire Lake Grill, or some of your fast food favorites like Nando's Peri Peri, Chick-fil-A, and Chipotle. Get the necessiti

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $39 per leaseholder; $33 per guarantor/registered occupant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $0
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $300 Earnest Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $0
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Breed Restricted for dogs
Dogs
rent: $50/mo for dogs
Parking Details: Street Parking.
Storage Details: No additional storage spaces for rent

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4115 Wisconsin have any available units?
4115 Wisconsin has a unit available for $1,665 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4115 Wisconsin have?
Some of 4115 Wisconsin's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4115 Wisconsin currently offering any rent specials?
4115 Wisconsin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4115 Wisconsin pet-friendly?
Yes, 4115 Wisconsin is pet friendly.
Does 4115 Wisconsin offer parking?
Yes, 4115 Wisconsin offers parking.
Does 4115 Wisconsin have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4115 Wisconsin offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4115 Wisconsin have a pool?
No, 4115 Wisconsin does not have a pool.
Does 4115 Wisconsin have accessible units?
Yes, 4115 Wisconsin has accessible units.
Does 4115 Wisconsin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4115 Wisconsin has units with dishwashers.
