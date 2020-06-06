Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated stainless steel bathtub oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator 24hr maintenance bbq/grill accessible parking gym on-site laundry accepts section 8 cc payments e-payments key fob access lobby online portal

4115 Wisconsin Avenue Apartments offers spacious studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Tenleytown, NW DC and is just 6 blocks to the Tenleytown – AU Metro Station and Whole Foods Market. Featuring thoughtfully designed floor plans, hardwood flooring, tons of natural light, each home is perfectly crafted to make you feel right at home.



Enjoy exploring the best Tenleytown has to offer with shopping, tons of dining options and easy access to Chevy Chase, Georgetown and Downtown at your fingertips. You'll love the proximity to quiet residential streets in Northwest DC. American University is a short walk away, so undergraduate and graduate students don't have to go far from home at 4115 Wisconsin. Live a healthy lifestyle with two gyms nearby, Tenley Sport & Health and Tidal Elite Performance Center. Choose from a variety of nice dining options, like Fire Lake Grill, or some of your fast food favorites like Nando's Peri Peri, Chick-fil-A, and Chipotle. Get the necessiti