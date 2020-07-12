/
cathedral wesley heights mclean gardens
1089 Apartments for rent in Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens, Washington, DC
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
12 Units Available
Macomb Gardens
3725 Macomb St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,585
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1013 sqft
Located in a historic area with Art Deco styling. Walk to restaurants, taverns and shopping. Cable-ready units with hardwood floors, blinds, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Last updated July 12 at 03:32am
$
36 Units Available
Vaughan Place
3401 38th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,698
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,961
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,478
978 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, unique floor plans and designer lighting. Amenities include pool, fitness center and 24-hour concierge services. Located near the Washington National Cathedral, the Kennedy Center, Fort Reno Park and American University.
Last updated July 12 at 09:32am
$
20 Units Available
Cathedral Commons
3401 Idaho Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,966
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,458
1277 sqft
Views of the National Cathedral and within walking distance of the United States Naval Observatory, Cathedral Commons offers loft apartments and townhouses in a central D.C. location. Smoke-free community and internet access as standard.
Last updated July 12 at 03:32am
$
6 Units Available
The Archer
3701 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,750
355 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,173
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,970
771 sqft
Newly renovated contemporary and elegant apartments with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Top-notch location on Massachusetts Avenue, a stone's throw from Washington National Cathedral and spacious parkland. Laundry on-site. Attractive, manicured grounds.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
165 Units Available
The Berkshire
4201 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,512
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1100 sqft
Enjoy quick access to American University and gardens thanks to this apartment's proximity to Massachusetts Avenue NW. Furnished units offer convenient dishwasher and extra storage. Property features include a volleyball court and key fob access.
Last updated July 12 at 03:32am
7 Units Available
Idaho Terrace
3040 Idaho Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,532
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,772
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,743
1226 sqft
Minutes from shopping and a short journey to George Washington Memorial Parkway, parks and the National Zoo. Apartments have modern kitchens and wood plank or parquet hardwood floors. Elevator, on-site laundry, gym.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
10 Units Available
Alto Towers
3206 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,610
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,875
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In a trendy, tree-lined community within walking distance of parks, shops and schools. Public transportation outside. On-site laundry. Homes are updated with a balcony or patio.
Last updated July 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
3930 LANGLEY CT NW #A637
3930 Langley Court Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
Please overlook tenant's readying for move.....not showing as well as it could be! 2 Level McLean Gardens w/ parking! 3 BR, 2 BA + Den & Parking-Updated kitchen with banquette + updated baths Convenient neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3839 Rodman St NW Unit 36F
3839 Rodman Street Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,925
600 sqft
Lofted One-Bedroom in McLean Gardens! - This gorgeous two-story loft condo is located right in the heart of Cathedral Heights in the historic McLean Gardens community.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3960 Langley Ct NW #E623, Washington, DC 20016
3960 Langley Court Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,450
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3960 Langley Ct NW #E623, Washington, DC 20016 - This Bright freshly painted Loft unit features an IN UNIT WASHER/DRYER, updated Kitchen and bath. Spacious Loft/2nd bedroom features tons of storage and Sky-light.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4200 Cathedral Ave. NW Apt. 1002
4200 Cathedral Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,900
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, Spacious 1BR/1BA by AU, Sibley Hospital - Property Id: 303828 Tree-lined street and neighborhood feel blocks from American U., 1.5 miles from Sibley, and minutes from downtown D.C. Fully renovated kitchen. Parquet floors.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
3804 Rodman
3804 Rodman St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,977
800 sqft
Vaughan Place offers three distinctive styles of convenient urban lifestyles; The Towers, The Town Homes and The Terraces.
Last updated July 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
3824 PORTER STREET NW
3824 Porter Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Freshly repainted! This rare sought-after unfurnished bedroom loft with 1 bathroom is available for rent in McLean Gardens (38th and Porter St. N.W.).
Last updated July 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
3440 39TH STREET NW
3440 39th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,900
707 sqft
FRESHLY PAINTED AND BRAND NEW CARPETING 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom available for rent in McLean Gardens (39th Street between Macomb and Newark Streets NW).
Last updated July 12 at 10:03am
1 Unit Available
3670 38th St NW
3670 38th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,800
789 sqft
This is a beautiful top floor unit. When you enter the unit, you have a great kitchen, lovely dining room nook, and a large living area. On the same floor, you have a large bedroom with plenty of closet space.
Last updated July 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
3010 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW
3010 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,650
600 sqft
Conveniently located with easy access to public transportation. 1 bedroom and 1 full bath condo with patio. Has all new hardwood floors in living room and bedroom.
Last updated July 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
4214 EMBASSY PARK DRIVE NW
4214 Embassy Park Drive Northwest, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2276 sqft
**Pictures Coming Soon** Available For Rent 7/15. Prime Location with Parking. Walk to Grocery/Shopping, Restaurants, and More. Enjoy one of the largest townhouses in a professionally managed association with POOL and TENNIS COURTS.
Last updated July 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
3623 38TH STREET NW
3623 38th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,995
800 sqft
Updated one bedroom one and a half bathroom two level condo ideally located at Vaughan Place in McLean Gardens in Cleveland Park.Features included wood floors, a washer and dryer in unit, updated kitchen, bathroom and powder room and parking.
Last updated July 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
4101 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW
4101 Cathedral Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,800
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
New listing! Darling furnished junior one bedroom at the Cathedral Cooperative. Enjoy easy and affordable living with all the great amenities - 24 hr desk, outdoor pool, excellent full time staff and great location.
Last updated July 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
3253 SUTTON PLACE NW
3253 Sutton Place Northwest, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1332 sqft
Sparkling upper-level end-unit townhome in sought after Sutton Place. Newly renovated kitchen features soft-close shaker cabinets, gorgeous Quartz counters, stainless steel Samsung appliances and modern tile flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
4201 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW
4201 Cathedral Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,500
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished-Large 1BR (over 1,000 square feet!) in the Towers. Gracefully furnished with huge L shaped sofa, desk, Separate dining area with glass table and seating for 4.
Last updated July 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
3033 NEW MEXICO AVENUE NW
3033 New Mexico Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,000
716 sqft
Spacious condo in Wesley Heights with Utilities Included. Renovated Kitchen w granite and Stainless Steel appliances. Dining Room off large Living Room. Generous Bedroom with two large closets. Updated Bath.
Last updated July 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
3863 RODMAN STREET NW
3863 Rodman Street Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,950
863 sqft
Beautiful, large Sunny & Bright 1 bdr 1 & 1/2 bath, 2 lvl condo in highly sought Mclean Gardens, near Metro, Restaurants, shopping (Cactus Cantina & 2 Amy's), Rock Creek Park, Dog Park & walking/Jogging trails.
Last updated July 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
3101 NEW MEXICO AVENUE NW
3101 New Mexico Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1653 sqft
Stunning postcard views of the Washington National Cathedral from the double-height, floor-to-ceiling windows of this sunny, spacious, floor-through, two-bedroom, two-bathroom duplex with private balcony and garage parking in a luxury Wesley Heights
