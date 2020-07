Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage oven walk in closets Property Amenities accessible concierge elevator green community bbq/grill bike storage key fob access media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance clubhouse fire pit internet access

Located in the heart of the historic Kalorama Triangle and overlooking the entire city sits the completely renovated 1841 Columbia. This property features innovative green technologies including a new energy efficient water sourced heat pump heating & cooling system and a 3,000 sq foot green roof. Combining historical charm with modern day conveniences, 1841 Columbia places you within walking distance of Adams Morgan and the Woodley Park Metro Station. Appointments are available after hours and weekends!